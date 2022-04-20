ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Japan raises gasoline subsidy to maximum of 25 yen per litre

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FBgns_0fEKErVT00

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan raised its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to the maximum figure of 25 yen ($0.1944) a litre for the seven days from April 21, up from 20.3 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The temporary subsidy programme was adopted in January to mitigate high fuel prices after tight global supplies boosted crude prices, with further pressure added by the Ukraine conflict that began on Feb. 24.

As high energy prices hit homes and companies, the government is discussing the possibility of extending the subsidies and raising the ceiling on them, lawmakers have said.

The programme was most recently extended until the end of April and the ceiling raised to 25 yen a litre from 5 yen.

The government sets the subsidy amount every week if the retail price of gasoline exceeds a threshold of 170 yen.

Monday’s retail price was 173.5 yen, down slightly from 174.0 yen a week earlier, the ministry said.

($1=128.5700 yen)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Column: U.S. gas storage emptied by exports to Europe and Asia

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. gas prices have climbed to their highest level in more than a decade as strong demand from overseas has emptied storage and left inventories well below average for the time of year despite a mild winter. Front-month futures for gas delivered at Henry Hub...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on pump prices, lease sales, Covid trends and more. Read on for more detail.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Moldova pays Russia's Gazprom in full for April gas supplies

CHISINAU, April 20 (Reuters) - Moldova has paid Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) in full for its gas consumption in April, the head of state energy firm Moldovagaz Vadim Ceban said on Wednesday. The former Soviet republic signed a five-year supply contract last autumn under which the price is determined...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Yen#Litre#Gasoline#The Industry Ministry
The Independent

Japan logs trade deficit in March on weak yen, pricey oil

Japan's trade deficit persisted in March as imports surged 31% thanks to soaring oil prices and a weakening yen. The deficit of 412 billion yen ($3.2 billion) for March was lower than the previous month’s 670 billion yen but was quadruple analysts’ estimates and a reversal of the surplus of 615 billion yen recorded a year earlier for the world's third-largest economy. The weaker yen helps make Japanese exports more competitive overseas and fattens profits when they are converted from dollars to yen, but it also raises costs both for consumers and businesses. Exports climbed 15% in March to 8.46...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
Motor1.com

See The Price Of Gas The Year You Were Born

High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble as politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into the fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
MarketWatch

What’s next for gasoline prices?

A gallon of regular gasoline costs over 40% more than a year ago as U.S. drivers head into Easter weekend, with prices at the pump unlikely to see a significant decline anytime soon after a 9% climb in oil prices in the past week. Late Friday morning, the national average...
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

Crude Oil Prices Are Plummeting, but Gas Pump Prices Stay High

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
ECONOMY
BBC

Ukraine war: World Bank warns of 'human catastrophe' food crisis

The world faces a "human catastrophe" from a food crisis arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, World Bank president David Malpass has said. He told the BBC that record rises in food prices would push hundreds of millions people into poverty and lower nutrition, if the crisis continues. The World...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy