Murfreesboro, TN

FitnessVolt.com

Compound Exercise Workout for Strong, Massive Arms

How big are your arms? Regardless of the actual measurement, your answer will probably be “not big enough!” Your arms may have even stopped growing altogether, which, for a bodybuilder, is incredibly frustrating. While you could just do more curls and pushdowns and hope your arms start growing...
WORKOUTS
SheKnows

No Need For an Expensive Yoga Class With This Instructive & TikTok-Viral Yoga Mat

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. For those who want to get back into yoga or those who like performing alone, it can be daunting. Sometimes, you don’t want to be in a crowded room to unwind, especially if you’re a beginner who’s still a bit self-conscious. We’ve all been there and there’s nothing to be self-conscious of when doing your self-care routine. But now, you can practice self-care in the comfort of your own home. Back in Jan, a...
WORKOUTS
makeuseof.com

8 Free Online Workout Classes for Expecting Mothers

Some women are nervous about exercising because they're worried about how their unborn child will feel. However, it's healthy to do regular exercise while you're pregnant. Working out can help prepare your body to give birth, boost your energy levels, reduce aches and pains, and improve your emotional wellbeing. After...
WORKOUTS
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The Popular Walking Routine You Should Be Doing Every Morning To Kick-Start Fat Loss, According To A Trainer

There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

This Is What Actually Happens To Your Body When You Aren’t Eating Enough Protein, According To Dietitians

If you’ve ever done any research on healthy weight loss you’ll likely have found that protein is one of the vital nutrients you must eat regularly in order to feel properly fueled and promote healthy muscle growth and an effective metabolism. While protein is just one of three nutrients that your body needs (the other two being carbs and fats) it is undeniably important for achieving healthy and sustainable weight loss due to its ability to keep you full for longer and reduce the need for snacking, making it easier to maintain the necessary calorie deficit.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

4 Metabolism-Boosting Foods You Should Start Eating To Get In Shape This Month, According To Experts

Regular exercise is definitely important when it comes to getting in shape, but an equally vital and essential step to take is creating a well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet for yourself. We reached out to health and fitness experts to learn more about foods that can help give you the energy you need to start getting into shape and promoting a swift and healthy metabolism. Read on for tips and suggestions from Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend, Jenni Hackworth, certified personal trainer, transformation specialist, nutritionist and CEO of White Lotus Yoga, and Katelin Maidment, RD, registered dietitian at Eternal Wellness LLC.
FITNESS
MindBodyGreen

A 12-Minute Yoga Routine To Help Ease Into Backbends

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Tara Stiles.
WORKOUTS
CNET

This Exercise Bike Let Me Finally Enjoy Cardio With a Heart Condition

As someone with a bicuspid, leaky aortic valve, my experience with cardio exercise was a miserable one. I spent my childhood being the slowest runner who was always picked last for sports teams. In my adulthood, I was always focusing on portion control rather than exercise to maintain weight, because cardio activity immediately makes my heart rate skyrocket, landing at a dangerous 200 beats per minute within 5 to 10 minutes. Long before I break a sweat, it's my heart that feels on the verge of breaking. That's why working out was always high on my "no thank you" list.
WORKOUTS
US News and World Report

Do You Need to Exercise to Lose Weight?

Physical activity plays a role in energy balance, helping with weight loss and keeping extra weight off once it has been lost. Not everyone enjoys a sweat session, but exercise has long been touted as a key component of losing weight. Exactly how big a role it can play is still something of an open question, but a new analysis of the contestants who had lost a significant amount of body weight while on “The Biggest Loser” reality television show suggests that it can be an integral piece of the puzzle.
WEIGHT LOSS
Elite Daily

How Long Should I Do Cardio? 6 Experts Weigh In On The Sweet Spot

Time and time again, I've tried to make peace with cardio and my not-so-positive early impressions of it. The first memory I have of stepping foot in a gym is a vision of huffing and puffing on the treadmill. Fast forward to college when my roommate invited me to come work out with her, and I think what she really meant was, "Let’s spend 45 minutes trying to hold a conversation in between gasps of air on the elliptical." It’s not that these are necessarily bad memories, but sometimes, I wish I knew exactly how long a cardio workout should be, just so I don’t have to waste any more of my precious time struggling for breath and drowning in sweat than I actually need to. Elite Daily spoke to.
WORKOUTS
TechRadar

JaxJox DumbbellConnect Adjustable Dumbbells review

The JaxJox DumbbellConnect adjustable dumbbells rank among the most sophisticated technology you can add to your home gym, and despite their premium price they're some of the best adjustable dumbbells you can buy. 30-second review. JaxJox’s DumbbellConnect adjustable dumbbells are, hands down, the best set we’ve reviewed to date. From...
FITNESS
WWLP 22News

Why adding a squat to your workout has many benefits

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Fitness Friday, and today we are focused on the squat. This is one of the best exercises to build leg strength and burn calories. Laurent Vitrac, a personal trainer and fitness expert, is with us today to show us this exercise as well as some variations to mix it up.
WORKOUTS

