SAIL: Stay Active & Independent for Life with Laura

There is no “family”—there are only families. That’s the resounding and uplifting message from the six families that you see here, photographed by Annie Leibovitz, herself the mother of three daughters, having the first at the age of 52 with the late Susan Sontag. Her images are a celebration of all the ways we can now make our own family—irrespective of gender and sexual orientation and including surrogacy, co-parenting, and the blending of relationships old and new into one loving household. And while the starting point for this story might have been a fashion world baby boom (with Naomi Campbell, Anthony Vaccarello, Joseph Altuzarra, and Peter Dundas all becoming parents recently), the reality is that the right to define your family on your terms is, like love, utterly universal.

15 HOURS AGO