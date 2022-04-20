ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Deka-Strong

murfreesborotn.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA functional fitness full-body workout...8 Zones require basic essential...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
POPSUGAR

Strengthen Your Arms, Glutes, and Core With This 16-Minute Kettlebell Workout

Kettlebell workouts combine both cardio and strength, which makes them great if you're short on time. Not only do they get your heart rate up, but they also target all your muscles at once in just one workout session. If you're looking for a quick kettlebell workout that's good for beginners, try this 16-minute full-body kettlebell workout put together by Tom Holland, MS, CSCS, an exercise physiologist and Bowflex fitness advisor.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Compound Exercise Workout for Strong, Massive Arms

How big are your arms? Regardless of the actual measurement, your answer will probably be “not big enough!” Your arms may have even stopped growing altogether, which, for a bodybuilder, is incredibly frustrating. While you could just do more curls and pushdowns and hope your arms start growing...
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
shefinds

2-In-1 Butt-Lifting Exercises That Tone Glutes And Inner Thighs, According to Experts

The best workouts, in our opinion, are ones that have multiple benefits and can work to tone several areas at once. If you’re a beginner at the gym and your goals include targeting your glutes and inner thighs, we rounded up 2 helpful exercises to try the next time you get active (and they can also help lift your butt over time too). After doing some research and speaking with professional personal trainers, read on for suggestions and fun tips we found super helpful. (And they’re not just squats!)
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Nick Walker Shares An Intense Off-Season Shoulders And Triceps Workout

2021 Arnold Classic winner Nick Walker recently shared a shoulders and triceps workout. Walker is one of the highly touted prospects in the Open Pro division. By winning the 2021 Arnold Classic and 2021 New York Pro within one year of earning his IFBB Pro card, Mutant has already established himself as a serious contender in the division. The New York Pro win qualified Walker for 2021 Olympia. The fifth place finish at the 2021 Olympia prompted Nick Walker to take time off and build his physique to compete against the most elite competition that the division has to offer.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Functional Fitness
abc27 News

5 workout trends to keep you on track

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), everyone can experience the health benefits of physical activity regardless of age, abilities, ethnicity, shape and size. Some benefits of physical activity include: brain health, […]
WORKOUTS
KARK

Get ready to run

(Baptist Health) – The right shoes, the right location and the right preparations may make for a better running experience. Running is simply a matter of putting one foot in front of the other. But if you’re considering running for exercise and you don’t start off on the right...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
makeuseof.com

8 Free Online Workout Classes for Expecting Mothers

Some women are nervous about exercising because they're worried about how their unborn child will feel. However, it's healthy to do regular exercise while you're pregnant. Working out can help prepare your body to give birth, boost your energy levels, reduce aches and pains, and improve your emotional wellbeing. After...
WORKOUTS
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Does Date Night in a "Fiery" Red $40 Corset

Simone Biles is continuing her high fashion streak as her wedding to Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens quickly approaches. The Olympic champion, who has already secured her wedding dresses at Galia Lahav, stepped out for date night with Owens sporting a casual-but-chic look. Biles's outfit centered on a red strapless corset from White Fox Boutique, which currently retails for $40. She then opted for a pair of acid-wash skinny jeans and Bottega Veneta's red stretch sandals that come in a square-toe silhouette and have a 3.5-inch high heel. To round out her Bottega moment, Biles carried the brand's chain cassette leather padded bag in the same fiery colorway. Adding to the hardware was Biles's silver jewelry, including a stack of bracelets, hoop earrings, and two treasures that symbolize her love for Owens: her oval-shaped diamond engagement ring and a necklace with a cursive "J" pendant.
HOUSTON, TX
LiveScience

Does collagen help hair growth?

In pursuit of thicker, healthier locks, you may have asked: 'does collagen help hair growth?' If you're sick and tired of having limp, thin hair, or, if you're struggling with hair loss, you've probably already done a little research around how you can support hair growth and encountered collagen as a potential solution.
HAIR CARE
Greatist

These 8 Fascia-Stretching Exercises Are a Serious Health Flex

All the lifts and backflips in the world ain’t worth diddly-squat if you can’t hold it all together. Today, we’re talking about improving your overall fitness and flexibility with some simple exercises to loosen up your fascia. … Wait, what’s a fascia?. Your fascial system runs...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy