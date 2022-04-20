ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Total Body at Sports*Com

murfreesborotn.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis class concentrates on muscle-building techniques and activities for intermediate...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
POPSUGAR

Strengthen Your Arms, Glutes, and Core With This 16-Minute Kettlebell Workout

Kettlebell workouts combine both cardio and strength, which makes them great if you're short on time. Not only do they get your heart rate up, but they also target all your muscles at once in just one workout session. If you're looking for a quick kettlebell workout that's good for beginners, try this 16-minute full-body kettlebell workout put together by Tom Holland, MS, CSCS, an exercise physiologist and Bowflex fitness advisor.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Compound Exercise Workout for Strong, Massive Arms

How big are your arms? Regardless of the actual measurement, your answer will probably be “not big enough!” Your arms may have even stopped growing altogether, which, for a bodybuilder, is incredibly frustrating. While you could just do more curls and pushdowns and hope your arms start growing...
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Immediately For High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
MindBodyGreen

How To Do Good Mornings Correctly, For A Stronger Core & Lower Body

One of the best ways to optimize your workout routine is by including compound movements that target several areas of the body at once. Good mornings are one such exercise that not only fires up your glutes but also activates your core and back for a full-body workout that does double duty.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

‘Worried’ Larry Wheels Shares Heart Health Update In The Light Of Recent Deaths in Bodybuilding

Bodybuilder, powerlifter, and arm wrestling ace Larry Wheels recently shared a health update related to his heart health. Wheels is best known for his record-breaking heavy lifts in the gym. He is also one of the most famous fitness stars on social media. The 27-year-old is currently in the middle of a training camp to prepare for Middle-East’s Strongest Man competition that will take place in August 2022.
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Shark attack on camera reveals what it looks like to get eaten

An underwater camera has captured what it is like to be eaten by a shark after the ocean predator chomped on a cinematographer’s equipment. The filmmaker and conservationist known as Zimy Da Kid was shooting an undersea documentary in the Maldives in April when a tiger shark circling around him took a bite of his 360-degree camera. The equipment survived the attack after the shark released the camera from its jaw, providing a fascinating glimpse into the shark’s mouth and throat.The footage shows the shark’s mouth as it bites down, its razor-sharp teeth, the gills on the inner walls...
ANIMALS
Tampa Bay Times

Top 6 Best Muscle Recovery Supplements You Should Use In 2022

If you want to consistently train harder, longer, or faster, your body is going to need a little outside help. Finding a good muscle recovery supplement is key to supporting your strength training and muscle gaining journey. Whether you’re an aspiring bodybuilder, professional athlete, or someone who is just serious...
FITNESS
deseret.com

Want to lose weight? This strategy may not help you

Do we really know what we think we know about eating — and dieting?. Nutrition researchers are pondering whether breakfast really is the most important meal of the day and if time-restricted eating (a form of intermittent fasting) actually leads to weight loss. Key questions include how many meals...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy