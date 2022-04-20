ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Tai Chi at Sports*Com

murfreesborotn.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on an ancient Chinese discipline, this class consists of slow...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
POPSUGAR

Strengthen Your Arms, Glutes, and Core With This 16-Minute Kettlebell Workout

Kettlebell workouts combine both cardio and strength, which makes them great if you're short on time. Not only do they get your heart rate up, but they also target all your muscles at once in just one workout session. If you're looking for a quick kettlebell workout that's good for beginners, try this 16-minute full-body kettlebell workout put together by Tom Holland, MS, CSCS, an exercise physiologist and Bowflex fitness advisor.
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
ClickOnDetroit.com

This one exercise does it all

What if you could get stronger, more flexible, ease back pain, enhance your balance, and even improve your posture with only one exercise?. You can improve your overall wellbeing by doing One exercise in different ways, says nutrition and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler. She appeared on “Live In the D” with co-host Jason Carr to show us how.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Compound Exercise Workout for Strong, Massive Arms

How big are your arms? Regardless of the actual measurement, your answer will probably be “not big enough!” Your arms may have even stopped growing altogether, which, for a bodybuilder, is incredibly frustrating. While you could just do more curls and pushdowns and hope your arms start growing...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese
FitnessVolt.com

Calories Burned from Meditating Calculator

The average person weighing 150 pounds burns 71 calories per hour during meditation, the total calories burn depends on the your weight, intensity and type of activity. While you probably have heard of the power of meditation, you most likely never thought that this mindfulness exercise could burn calories as well. In this article, we will cover exactly what meditation is, its benefits, and how many calories you can realistically expect to burn while meditating.
YOGA
MindBodyGreen

The Atlantic Diet Promotes Mental Well-Being, Physical Activity & Longevity

If you've ever researched Blue Zones, centenarians, or tips to live a long happy life, you've undoubtedly come across the Mediterranean diet. This popular approach to food (and life in general) has gained global attention and widespread acclaim. But recently, we've come across another intriguing European diet that approaches health...
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Country
China
News Channel Nebraska

Incline Dumbbell Press: How-To Guide, Benefits & Muscles Worked

Originally Posted On: https://crazymass.com/incline-dumbbell-press-how-to-guide-benefits-muscles-worked/. Building muscle can be very difficult, requiring several exercises to achieve the best possible results. One of these exercises is the incline dumbbell press. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at this effective bodybuilding workout. Muscles Worked: Chest, Shoulders, and More. Let’s start...
WORKOUTS
WTNH.com

Pet of the week: Chi Chi!

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a four-year-old Chihuahua named Chi Chi. Chi Chi is described as an “independent guy” who loves to go on walks, scamper around the shelter play yard, and respectfully take treats. The best thing to know about Chi...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Medical News Today

Can exercise help stress, anxiety, and depression?

Physical activity can relieve stress and may also improve anxiety and depression symptoms. Experts think it does this by both promoting resilience and giving a person a break from their stress, boosting their mood. Although researchers know exercise can improve stress, anxiety, and depression symptoms, they do not fully understand...
FITNESS
LiveScience

Does massage help cellulite?

Does massage help cellulite? if you have cellulite, you might find yourself asking this question along with 80-90% of women. You’ll often see products and treatments claiming to make cellulite less noticeable, but does massage help cellulite too?. Massage is a fantastic way to soothe tight muscles, both for...
FITNESS
Medical News Today

What to know about guided imagery

Guided imagery is a relaxation technique that involves dwelling on a positive mental image or scene. It is a tool that psychotherapists use, but a person can also teach it to themselves and use it at any time. This technique is sometimes called visualization, or guided meditation. There are many...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy