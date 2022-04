Love food, dogs, and games? Then you’ll have so much fun playing Boss Dog. This canine-based card game combines adorable dog characters, tasty cannoli, and clever strategy. You can never have too many family-friendly card games like Boss Dog. In this Godfather-inspired card game with dogs, it’s the cute pups who are the criminals. And their crime is stealing food from restaurants and shops around the country.

