Click here to read the full article. Netflix shares plummeted more than 20% in after-hours trading after the company announced that it actually lost ground in terms of subscribers, falling to 221.64 million around the world. Usually, the question when Netflix reports numbers is about how many new customers it managed to acquire. This time, its global subscriber base declined by 200,000 from where the company ended 2021, a rare reversal and far from the internal projection of 2.5 million additions in the period. It’s the first negative move for subscriber levels in more than a decade, and the pain isn’t...

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO