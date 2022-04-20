Watch: San Marcos outfielder Kalen Applefield discusses 4-3 Coastal League victory over Torrey Pines

SAN MARCOS, Calif. -- San Marcos extended their winning streak to 12 games on Tuesday, beating Torrey Pines 4-3 in game one of their three-game Coastal League series.

Sophomore outfielder Kalen Applefield had two hits while playing the first six innings of the game in right field before taking over on the mound and picking up the save for the Knights.

Applefield spoke postgame about the win and the Knights current winning streak.