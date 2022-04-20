ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Watch: San Marcos outfielder Kalen Applefield discusses 4-3 Coastal League victory over Torrey Pines

By Bodie De Silva
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pdGU6_0fEKD7OR00

SAN MARCOS, Calif. -- San Marcos extended their winning streak to 12 games on Tuesday, beating Torrey Pines 4-3 in game one of their three-game Coastal League series.

Sophomore outfielder Kalen Applefield had two hits while playing the first six innings of the game in right field before taking over on the mound and picking up the save for the Knights.

Applefield spoke postgame about the win and the Knights current winning streak.

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Top 15 catchers in San Diego Section high school baseball

League play has resumed across San Diego and SBLive is looking at the best players in the San Diego Section. Today, we feature the top catchers across the county. There are many outstanding catchers in the San Diego Section, but we're trying to narrow down the best of the best! Tag us on Twitter or ...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Marcos, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
San Marcos, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outfielder#Coastal League#Knights
Victorville Daily Press

Area Roundup: Oak Hills girls track & field claims program's first Mojave River League title

With a 70-66 victory, the Oak Hills girls track and field team claimed the program’s first-ever Mojave River League championship. The Bulldogs pulled off the four-point victory Tuesday afternoon as Olivia Moore took first in both hurdles races, the triple jump and ran a leg in the Bulldogs’ winning 4x100 relay. Kayla Pugliese also ran a leg for the relay team and took first in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes.
OAK HILLS, CA
KHON2

Rainbow Wahine water polo advances into Big West Tournament championship after defeating UCSD in semifinals

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i women’s water polo team beat UC San Diego 14-12 in their semifinal matchup of the Big West Conference Championships Friday morning. It was a fast start for the Hawai’I offense, which led wire-to-wire in their victory. Freshman attacker Morgan McDowall exploded for a three-goal first quarter. At the same time, sophomore Alba Bonamusa […]
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Daily Californian

Cal gears up for Pac-12 championships in Ojai

With an 11-9 finish in the regular season behind it, Cal men’s tennis seeks to advance its season, as it heads down to Ojai, California, to compete in the Pac-12 championships. Cal came into the season with four freshmen on its roster, making the team one of the more...
OJAI, CA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
40
Followers
168
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy