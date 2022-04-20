ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Aspirational Teaching Institute

unl.edu
 2 days ago

Topic 7: Students often struggle because of resource insecurity, substance abuse, or mental health challenges – or because their coursework must compete with important outside...

events.unl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
deseret.com

Perspective: Teach for America needs to focus on teaching

If you were wondering whether Teach for America — the program that places bright recent college graduates in failing schools for two years — has strayed from its original mission of preparing underprivileged students for high levels of academic achievement, the answer is probably in this tweet:. In...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Lincoln, NE
Education
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Education
Phys.org

All teachers need to teach language and literacy, not just English teachers

Proposed changes to the New South Wales English syllabus reinforce the misguided idea that the teaching of language and literacy skills should fall chiefly to English teachers, leaving other teachers to focus more on their subject content. The plan follows a report by the NSW Education Authority (NESA) that found...
WORLD
Salon

The "parental rights" movement is harming our children

Across the country, students are struggling to regain a sense of normalcy as they cope with the loss and emotional hardship of the pandemic. This is especially true in Florida and Texas, where there are severe teacher shortages and underfunded public school systems, we parents are concerned for our children's well-being and futures.
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Study explores academic success among Jewish girls

Girls raised by Jewish parents are 23 percentage points more likely to graduate college than girls with a non-Jewish upbringing, even after accounting for their parents' socioeconomic status. Girls raised by Jewish parents also graduate from more selective colleges, according to a newly published study by Tulane University professor Ilana Horwitz.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Abuse
MarketRealist

How First-Generation Students Can Pay for College

Going to college is a big deal, and it's an even bigger deal when the student is the first in their immediate family to attend. Given that many first-generation students have already struggled to get where they are, they shouldn't have to abandon their dreams because they can't pay for college. Therefore, some scholarships cater to first-generation college students.
COLLEGES
TheConversationCanada

Immigrant families had to fend for themselves during online schooling

The outbreak of COVID-19 affected almost everybody’s lives in one way or another. Globally, schools took different steps to adjust to public health measures, including switching to online schooling. This forced parents to become teaching assistants, a role that they did not sign up for. In particular, remote schooling posed a special challenge for immigrant families whose first language is not English. Immigrant parents were left on their own to figure out a complex learning system in an unfamiliar language to support their children’s online schooling. My research, which took place in Saskatoon during COVID-19 school closures, found that immigrant parents...
EDUCATION
Essence

This Olympian Is Helping To Teach Kids How To Fail Successfully Through ‘Classroom Champions’ Social Emotional Learning Curriculum

Qualities like conflict resolution, emotional reasoning, grit and determination are taught to K-8 students through digestible methods kids will gravitate towards. It’s hard to think one of the best bobsledders in the world has the same set of challenges as a 10-year-old. But, that’s exactly what Olympic gold medalist...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NPR

Students with disabilities have a right to qualified teachers — but there's a shortage

For years, most states have reported a shortage of special education teachers. Now, according to federal data, nearly every state is struggling to hire qualified educators. And when schools can't find a licensed teacher, they hire people who are willing to do the job but lack the training. From member station WFYI in Indianapolis, Lee Gaines reports on what that means for students.
INDIANA STATE
ZDNet

Scholarships for students with disabilities

In 2017, the National Disability Institute completed a financial survey. It showed that students with disabilities take out fewer loans than nondisabled individuals. However, 36% of respondents with student loan debt did not complete their degree. As someone living with a disability, you have other payment options — like scholarships....
ADVOCACY
Nature.com

Disparities and intersectionality in social support networks: addressing social inequalities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 143 (2022) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought social injustice and inequalities to the forefront of global public health. Members of marginalised communities, such as racial/ethnic and sexual minorities, and persons with disabilities, have been shown to be more vulnerable to certain consequences of the pandemic. Research suggests a protective role of social support in health and wellness promotion, yet little is known about the disparities in specific social support sources (i.e., family, friends, and a significant other) between marginalised populations and their counterparts. Also unclear is the role of intersections of these marginalised identities in social support structures affected by the pandemic. Hence, it is crucial to capture and characterise such differences and intersectionality in order to address social inequalities in a time of global crisis. To that end, we surveyed U.S. adults across 45 states to examine their social support from family, friends, and a significant other. Results revealed the disproportionate impacts of the pandemic on social support among racial/ethnic and sexual minorities and persons with disabilities. Additionally, we found that White individuals with a marginalised identity received less social support than their White counterparts but received a similar level of social support when compared with racial/ethnic minorities without additional marginalised identities. This article seeks to elucidate the social support disparities associated with disproportionately increased social isolation for marginalised populations due to socioeconomic disadvantages. Specific recommendations are provided for addressing issues around social disparities and inequalities. With the experience and awareness attained working with marginalised populations, mental health professionals, public health officials, and community stakeholders should be poised to attend to social capital inequalities for diversity, equity, and inclusion now and in the post-pandemic era.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

See if a 2-Year Law School Program Is a Good Fit

Concerns about the amount of time it takes to get a law degree and the associated costs have resulted in more law schools offering accelerated Juris Doctor programs within the last 10 years. There are more than a dozen two-year J.D. programs nationwide, allowing law students to complete the required...
COLLEGES
Futurity

Girls raised by Jewish parents are more likely to graduate from college

Girls raised by Jewish parents are 23 percentage points more likely to graduate from college than those with a non-Jewish upbringing, even after accounting for their parents’ socioeconomic status, research finds. Girls raised by Jewish parents also graduate from more selective colleges, according to a new study. But the...
EDUCATION
Slate

I’m a Longtime Professor. The Real Campus “Free Speech Crisis” Is Not What You Think.

I’m a college professor, which is one of those jobs that people outside the profession love to ask you about. For the better part of a decade, most of those conversations have been about one thing: free speech. Are universities, once sites of pure, open intellectual discourse, no longer so pure? What is the future of this endeavor I’ve dedicated my life to, if my peers and I are afraid to speak our minds?
COLLEGES
Phys.org

School segregation harms Black children's health, well-being

Black youth who attend racially segregated schools are more likely to have behavior problems and to drink alcohol than Black youth in less segregated schools, according to a UC San Francisco study published in Pediatrics. Black girls were more likely than Black boys to drink alcohol in response to increased...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy