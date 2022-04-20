ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsville, NJ

Hillsborough over Robbinsville - Boys lacrosse recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mike Fodera’s two goals and four assists lifted Hillsborough to an 11-4 victory over Robbinsville in Hillsborough. Aidan Villano scored four goals and Charlie Volpe added three...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Pedrani powers undefeated Somerville past Steinert - Girls lacrosse (PHOTOS)

Meghan Pedrani’s six goals and two assists powered Somerville to a 16-0 victory over Steinert in Somerville. Elyse Madigan had three goals with an assist and Brooklynn Peterson scored three goals for Somerville (8-0), which stormed out to a 12-0 halftime lead. Elizabeth Cleary dished out three assists in the win. Natalie Varona, Sophia Smola and Nina Nebab each had a goal and an assists, while Ally Peterson chipped in a goal.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Howell over Middletown North- Boys lacrosse recap

Vincent Burns tallied three goals and three assists to lead Howell to a 10-4 win over Middletown North in Middletown. Jack Marich netted four goals for Howell (7-2). Ian McDow had two goals, Nate Lorenzo added a goal and two assists, and Tyler Burns dished out three assists in the win. Colin Fay made eight saves.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Clearview tops GCIT to remain undefeated (PHOTOS)

Alex Skalski says he’s been “having a blast” in his first year with the Clearview boys volleyball program. Seven wins in seven games will usually have that kind of effect. The Pioneers remained perfect under their new head coach with a 2-0 victory over visiting GCIT on...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Robbinsville, NJ
Hillsborough Township, NJ
Sports
City
Hillsborough Township, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Ridge defeats Verona - Baseball recap

Tyler Johnson went 2-3 with two RBI for Glen Ridge in its 4-3 walk-off win over Glenn Ridge in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (5-5) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before Verona (5-3) tied things up in the second. The two teams went into the seventh tied at three before Glen Ride scored the deciding run.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

With scouts watching, No. 1 Don Bosco and Dana power past No. 20 Bergen Catholic

Caden Dana toed the rubber with about three dozen scouts taking a look at Don Bosco Prep’s 6-foot-5, 225-pound ace. The physically imposing Dana went through his windup, reared back and threw a fastball that reached 94 mph in the first inning. The scouts were there to watch the Kentucky commit, who is on the radar as a potential draft pick, against Don Bosco’s biggest rival, Bergen Catholic.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

Wallington over Lodi Immaculate- Softball recap

Morgan Gurdak doubled and drove in two runs to lead Wallington to a 4-3 win over Lodi Immaculate in Wallington. Anelise Worrell-O’Keefe went 2-for-3 with a double and Hailey Kassteen went 2-for-4 for Wallington (8-2). Lodi Immaculate led, 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before Wallington plated three runs to take the lead. Delilah Tabaka gave up three runs on five hits, struck out five, and walked two to earn the win.
WALLINGTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Old Bridge over Marlboro - Girls lacrosse recap

Jada Garcia finished with four goals and one assist as Old Bridge defeated Marlboro 14-3 in Old Bridge. Gabrielle Walker recorded a hat trick and one assist, while Sophia Farkas chipped in a hat trick as Old Bridge improved to 7-0. Jenna Scopellite scored twice. Gabrielle Malanga and Joey Grotkopf...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 Summit over Westfield - Girls lacrosse recap

Lily Spinner led with three goals and three assists while Ashley Thomas added a hat trick and an assist as Summit, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 16-2, over Westfield. Summit improves to 7-1 while Westfield is now 3-5. “The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Bordentown over WW-PN - Softball recap

Lauren Scharko drove in four runs to lead Bordentown, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-5 over West Windsor-Plainsboro North, in Bordentown. The win kept Bordentown unbeaten at 10-0. Bordentown scored five runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-2 lead. Brianna Fischer recorded a hit...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Dwight-Englewood over Paramus Catholic - Boys lacrosse recap

Achille Pompidou notched four goals while Maxwell Chow added three goals and four assists as Dwight-Englewood won on the road, 13-5, over Paramus Catholic. Jacob Schiffman tallied two goals and an assist while Lucas Angert struck twice for Dwight-Englewood (2-6), which scored five unanswered goals in the second period for a 6-3 advantage.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Catholic over Overbrook- Softball recap

Cambrie Todd and Zoie Mantzell each went 2-for-4 with two RBI to lead Gloucester Catholic to an 8-2 win over Overbrook in Sewell. Greta Wolf tripled and drove in two runs, while Emily McGinn had two hits and an RBI for Gloucester Catholic (5-1). Adrianna Green pitched and gave up one run on two hits, struck out 13, and walked one over five innings of work.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Autism Awareness Challenge baseball recaps for Friday, April 22

Shane Kidder went 4-for-6 with seven RBI, four runs scored, a double, triple, and home run as Plainfield overpowered East Brunswick Tech 18-6 in the Autism Awareness Challenge. Jayden Whitaker finished 2-for-5 with four runs scored and Erick Rodriguez was 4-for-5 with two stolen bases for Plainfield (4-4), which won...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Montville over Morristown - Boys lacrosse recap

Chris Kolaritsch and Ryan Cocuzza each scored twice as Montville defeated Morristown 6-5 in Morristown. Ryan Stefanic added one goal and one assist for Montville (3-5). Gianni Graziano recorded 20 saves. For Morristown (2-6), Colin O’Connor and David Votapek each finished with one goal and one assist. Eric Rider, Aidan...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Knolls over Morris Hills - Softball recap

Leah Kleczkowski struck out 11 and walked three over 4 2/3 innings to lead Morris Knolls to a 5-1 home win over Morris Hills in Rockaway. Morris Knolls (5-3) led 4-0 by the fourth inning. Jessica Arminio, Hannah Whitmore and Makayla Rady drove in a run each for Morris Knolls...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: Pennsville over Woodstown

A pair of third-inning runs were the last of the game and allowed Pennsville to get past Woodstown 3-2 on Thursday in Pennsville. Woodstown opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the first before Pennsville got one back in the bottom half and took the lead with the two runs in the third.
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Tech over Deptford - Softball recap

Tori Spinella allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits, walked two and struck out 10 as Gloucester Tech defeated Deptford 16-2 in five innings in Deptford. Faith Collier went 3-for-4 and scored four runs. Madison Formica went 2-for-2 with two RBI and one run scored for Gloucester Tech (8-3).
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
104K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy