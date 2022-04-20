ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

By DOUG PADILLA
 2 days ago
Braves Dodgers Baseball Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws to the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound.

Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team Tuesday night as the duo pitched the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles that snapped the Dodgers' seven-game winning streak.

Fried, a Los Angeles-area native, made his sixth career start at Dodger Stadium including playoff games. He did not allow a baserunner until Hanser Alberto led off the bottom of the sixth with a line-drive single to right field.

In seven scoreless innings of work, Fried (1-2) gave up two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

“I’ve definitely had some rough ones here so to be able to come out and have a good start, and put us in position to win, that was my goal,” Fried said.

Jansen, the Dodgers’ longtime closer, earned his third save of the season for the Braves with a 1-2-3 ninth. He ended the game by getting former Atlanta star Freddie Freeman to fly out to center.

“It was fun, man. Honestly, it was fun,” said Jansen, who entered with 185 saves at Dodger Stadium, all in a Los Angeles jersey. “It was emotional a little bit and you just try to control it on the mound. … I got the three outs and it felt good.”

Jansen said he wasn’t offended at hearing some boos from the crowd of 50,000-plus at Dodger Stadium.

“There were cheers and boos, but I understand,” Jansen said. “I understand that I’m not in the Dodger-blue uniform. I get it. But like I said, it was fun. It’s fun being here. I’m always grateful for what (the Dodgers) did for me and now I’m on the other side in a great organization, the Atlanta Braves.”

Travis d’Arnaud jumpstarted the Atlanta offense with a home run to help end the Dodgers’ 20-game regular-season winning streak at home, which began in August last year.

Los Angeles starter Walker Buehler (1-1) gave up three runs and eight hits in five innings, losing the matchup of dueling aces.

“To have two (starts) here at home and not be super sharp is not something that I enjoy, not a feeling I like,” Buehler said. “But it’s not something that we’re going to let stay that way, either. We’re trying things and trying to figure it out and hopefully get back on track.”

Fried, who attended nearby Harvard-Westlake High School before he was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2012 draft, earned his first win at Dodger Stadium. He had four strikeouts during his five perfect innings.

After d’Arnaud’s home run in the second, Orlando Arcia hit an RBI double in the fourth inning off Buehler and Austin Riley had an RBI single in the fifth.

The Dodgers didn’t get their second hit off Fried until Trea Turner’s infield single in the seventh. Turner nearly was the first Dodgers baserunner in the fourth, but Riley made a diving stop on his grounder to third base.

Fried held down a Dodgers offense that entered tied for the big league lead with 58 runs and had scored four in an inning a major league-leading seven times.

“You come here at Dodger Stadium, there is probably a little extra energy flow when you take the mound here,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Kenley I’m sure was looking forward to getting on the mound in that situation, as well as Max.”

Fried entered off consecutive defeats — he gave up a combined seven earned runs and 15 hits in outings against the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals.

The Braves finished with 12 hits, the second time in two games against the Dodgers they reached double digits and the third time this season.

The Dodgers scored in the eighth on Alberto’s RBI groundout.

“(Fried) did a good job of game planning. They did a good job,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He used his secondary pitches really well, namely the changeup.”

OFF THE WALL

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. began his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett, playing right field and going 1 for 3 in six innings. His hit was a double off the right-center wall out of the leadoff spot against Jacksonville.

Acuña, who last played July 10 of last season when he tore the ACL in his right knee, is expected to return to the Braves in early May.

ROSTER BUILDING

The Braves made a number of roster moves, with LHP Sean Newcomb designated for assignment among them. Newcomb had made 144 appearances with the Braves over the last six seasons, including three this year.

RHP Huascar Ynoa was optioned to Gwinnett after starting Monday, while C Chadwick Tromp was sent outright to Gwinnett. RHP Touki Toussaint and LHP Dylan Lee were recalled, while RHP Jacob Webb was claimed off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: INF/OF Gavin Lux was a late scratch with back tightness. Lux was scheduled to play left field, with Chris Taylor moving from center to left and Cody Bellinger going to center after he originally was not in the lineup. … RHP Blake Treinen, who last pitched Thursday and has been dealing with arm soreness, played catch but is not expected to return until the weekend series against San Diego. … LHP Caleb Ferguson, who last pitched for the Dodgers in 2020 before undergoing Tommy John surgery, faced hitters for the first time in a batting practice setting before the game.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Charlie Morton (1-1, 6.10 ERA) will pitch the series finale Wednesday. Two of Morton’s four regular-season starts against Los Angeles came last season, when he went 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA.

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 1.29) starts a rare midweek afternoon game at Dodger Stadium. He has one regular-season start against the Braves in 2019, but faced them five times in the last two NL Championship Series.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

