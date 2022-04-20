North Brunswick over St. Thomas Aquinas - Boys lacrosse recap
Logan Blaszka scored four goals in North Brunswick’s 10-2 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas in North Brunswick. Adyan Khondker won 14-of-16 faceoffs to go with 19 ground...www.nj.com
