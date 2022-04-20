ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Brunswick Township, NJ

North Brunswick over St. Thomas Aquinas - Boys lacrosse recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Logan Blaszka scored four goals in North Brunswick’s 10-2 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas in North Brunswick. Adyan Khondker won 14-of-16 faceoffs to go with 19 ground...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Howell over Middletown North- Boys lacrosse recap

Vincent Burns tallied three goals and three assists to lead Howell to a 10-4 win over Middletown North in Middletown. Jack Marich netted four goals for Howell (7-2). Ian McDow had two goals, Nate Lorenzo added a goal and two assists, and Tyler Burns dished out three assists in the win. Colin Fay made eight saves.
HOWELL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Brunswick Township, NJ
Sports
City
North Brunswick Township, NJ
NJ.com

Passaic Tech over Hawthorne - Boys lacrosse recap

Jack Donovan scored three goals and assisted on another to lead Passaic Tech to a victory at home over Hawthorne, 6-4. Dallas Pollock added two goals and one assist while Will Yi scored once for Passaic Tech (6-3), which held a 3-1 lead at halftime. Hawthorne falls to 4-4 with...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Catholic over Overbrook- Softball recap

Cambrie Todd and Zoie Mantzell each went 2-for-4 with two RBI to lead Gloucester Catholic to an 8-2 win over Overbrook in Sewell. Greta Wolf tripled and drove in two runs, while Emily McGinn had two hits and an RBI for Gloucester Catholic (5-1). Adrianna Green pitched and gave up one run on two hits, struck out 13, and walked one over five innings of work.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
Person
Thomas Aquinas
NJ.com

Old Bridge over Marlboro - Girls lacrosse recap

Jada Garcia finished with four goals and one assist as Old Bridge defeated Marlboro 14-3 in Old Bridge. Gabrielle Walker recorded a hat trick and one assist, while Sophia Farkas chipped in a hat trick as Old Bridge improved to 7-0. Jenna Scopellite scored twice. Gabrielle Malanga and Joey Grotkopf...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Wallington over Lodi Immaculate- Softball recap

Morgan Gurdak doubled and drove in two runs to lead Wallington to a 4-3 win over Lodi Immaculate in Wallington. Anelise Worrell-O’Keefe went 2-for-3 with a double and Hailey Kassteen went 2-for-4 for Wallington (8-2). Lodi Immaculate led, 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before Wallington plated three runs to take the lead. Delilah Tabaka gave up three runs on five hits, struck out five, and walked two to earn the win.
WALLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Pedrani powers undefeated Somerville past Steinert - Girls lacrosse (PHOTOS)

Meghan Pedrani’s six goals and two assists powered Somerville to a 16-0 victory over Steinert in Somerville. Elyse Madigan had three goals with an assist and Brooklynn Peterson scored three goals for Somerville (8-0), which stormed out to a 12-0 halftime lead. Elizabeth Cleary dished out three assists in the win. Natalie Varona, Sophia Smola and Nina Nebab each had a goal and an assists, while Ally Peterson chipped in a goal.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys
NJ.com

No. 6 Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Neptune - Boys lacrosse recap

Connor Spagnuola recorded a hat trick as Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Neptune 16-0 in Rumson. Aiden Stevenson finished with two goals and one assist and Jake Cahill scored twice for Rumson-Fair Haven (8-1). Matthew Casazza contributed one goal and four assists. Neptune is 0-8.
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Bordentown over WW-PN - Softball recap

Lauren Scharko drove in four runs to lead Bordentown, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-5 over West Windsor-Plainsboro North, in Bordentown. The win kept Bordentown unbeaten at 10-0. Bordentown scored five runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-2 lead. Brianna Fischer recorded a hit...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys lacrosse: Montclair knocks off No. 7 Ridgewood

Montclair outscored Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, in each of the first two quarters and held off Ridgewood’s rally for a 7-6 win on Thursday in Montclair. Montclair’s lead was 3-1 after a quarter and 5-2 at the half. Entering the fourth quarter, the margin was still three goals, at 7-4, and though Ridgewood shut out Montclair in that final period, the rally ended one goal short.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Knolls over Morris Hills - Softball recap

Leah Kleczkowski struck out 11 and walked three over 4 2/3 innings to lead Morris Knolls to a 5-1 home win over Morris Hills in Rockaway. Morris Knolls (5-3) led 4-0 by the fourth inning. Jessica Arminio, Hannah Whitmore and Makayla Rady drove in a run each for Morris Knolls...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Old Bridge over Woodbridge - Softball recap

Zoe Milonopoulos went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored as Old Bridge defeated Woodbridge 11-8 in Old Bridge. Savannah Martinez went 3-for-3 with two RBI. Gianna Velez went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and one run scored for Old Bridge (9-1). Kacey Loughlin struck out...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Westfield holds off East Brunswick for third straight win

Westfield scored on a groundout by Owen Callahan and a single by Chris Shinners in the first inning on its way to a 4-2 win over East Brunswick. Jack Chavez surrendered two runs on seven hits from the mound over seven innings, striking out four and walking one for Westfield (5-4-1) while Leo Mangiamele went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a double.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Ridge defeats Verona - Baseball recap

Tyler Johnson went 2-3 with two RBI for Glen Ridge in its 4-3 walk-off win over Glenn Ridge in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (5-5) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before Verona (5-3) tied things up in the second. The two teams went into the seventh tied at three before Glen Ride scored the deciding run.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls lacrosse: Wall holds off Ocean Township

Seniors Rory Paris and Kristen Williamson each tallied a hat trick to help Wall hand Ocean Township its first loss of the season with a 9-6 win. Senior Sophia DeSibio chipped in with a goal and an assist while sophomore goalie Regan Ottinger finished with nine saves for Wall (4-1).
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
104K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy