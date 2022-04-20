North Brunswick over St. Thomas Aquinas - Boys lacrosse recap

Morgan Gurdak doubled and drove in two runs to lead Wallington to a 4-3 win over Lodi Immaculate in Wallington. Anelise Worrell-O’Keefe went 2-for-3 with a double and Hailey Kassteen went 2-for-4 for Wallington (8-2). Lodi Immaculate led, 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before Wallington plated three runs to take the lead. Delilah Tabaka gave up three runs on five hits, struck out five, and walked two to earn the win.

WALLINGTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO