Enterprise celebrates state championship basketball team with parade

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From a very young age, the game of softball coursed through the veins of Taniyah and Khamiyah Brown. “I’ve been playing softball ever since I think I was 5, and we fell in love one day. We weren’t even signing up. My brothers were signing up, and we just happened to be there,” said Brew Tech junior pitcher Taniyah Brown. “And I still remember this man. He asked us, he was like, ‘Oh, are all four of them signing up?’ And my mom was like, ‘No, just the two boys.’ And we was like, ‘No, we want to play.’ and ever since then we just fell in love with it. Yeah, it’s been great. It’s been all I’ve known pretty much.”

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO