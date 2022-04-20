ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

Enterprise celebrates state championship basketball team with parade

By Sylvie Sparks
wdhn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) – It was an exciting day in the City of Progress celebrating the Enterprise High School 7A state championship boys basketball team. The city held a parade to celebrate the first boys basketball...

www.wdhn.com

Comments / 2

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Northridge Four-Star Narrows List to Five, Explains Decision

Wilkin Formby, a 2023 four-star offensive tackle out of Northridge High School right in the heart of Tuscaloosa, officially trimmed his commitment list to five, listing Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn and Oklahoma as his prospective schools. Explaining what went into his decision, Formby said, "I started to feel these...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Joel Floyd takes over as next Oak Mountain basketball coach

NORTH SHELBY – Joel Floyd won’t have to move his office supplies far, as the Spain Park assistant basketball coach will be moving two miles down the road to take over as the next head basketball coach at Oak Mountain High School. Floyd, who is very familiar with...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Enterprise, AL
Education
Enterprise, AL
Basketball
City
Enterprise, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
Enterprise, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Education
The Spun

Veteran Alabama Player Enters The Transfer Portal

Alabama’s football team is about to lose some of its depth on the defensive line. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, defensive lineman Stephon Wynn has entered the transfer portal. Wynn, a former four-star recruit, joined Alabama’s football program in 2018. Now, the redshirt senior is looking for another...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WBOY 12 News

Simon strikes out 14, Colts move on to Big 10 championship game

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Philip Barbour advances to the Big 10 Conference championship game with a 3-1 win over Robert C. Byrd. It was a true pitcher’s duel at it’s finest. Two of the top pitchers in the state, RCB’s Fran Alvaro and PB’s Sara Simon, battled it out early on. RCB broke the silence in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Parade#Highschoolsports#Wdhn
The Repository

Friday roundup: Duplain dramatics for Massillon softball; Jackson baseball sweeps Lake

AREA HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP Duplain delivers dramatic grand slam for Massillon softball MASSILLON — Mariah Duplain hit a grand slam to key a five-run bottom of the sixth inning as the Massillon softball team rallied for a 7-5 win against Hoban on Friday at Genshaft Park.  After Alyssa Simmons drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk to force in a run and cut Hoban’s lead to 5-3, Duplain worked the count to 2-2 before putting the Tigers in the lead with one swing of her bat.  Duplain and Jayda Harrison each went 2-for-3. Harrison hit a solo home run and scored twice as Massillon improved to...
MASSILLON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
wdhn.com

31 teams hit Dothan’s Highland Oaks golf course

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 31 teams of four took to the links in Dothan to help raise scholarship money. The teams competed at the Highland Oaks Golf Course in the 8th annual Wallace Community College-Dothan Foundation, Hugh W. Wheelless, Jr. Memorial Golf Fore Education Tournament. This is the first...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Harlem Globetrotters put on a show in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) – The Harlem Globetrotters were in the Circle City Tuesday night. The team showed off in front of fans at the Dothan Civic Center. They even hosted a pre-game event for a select few fans so they could test their vertical jumps, learn to dribble, shoot some three-pointers, and talk with the players one-on-one.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe to return for senior season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe will return for his senior year with the Wildcats after a breakout season in which he swept national player of the year awards. The 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe announced his decision Wednesday on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “I’ll be here next year for Kentucky,”...
LEXINGTON, KY
WPMI

Bo Bikes Bama returns Saturday April 23 2022

AUBURN, Ala. (WPMI) — Bo Bikes Bama is a charity bike ride started by sports legend Bo Jackson to honor the lives lost during the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak and to help the state of Alabama recover and prepare for the future. On the first anniversary of the storms, Jackson embarked on a five-day journey following the path of the tornadoes and was joined by a host of celebrity friends. Bo Bikes Bama became an annual event in April 2013, when Bo returned to Alabama for a one-day ride in Cordova, Alabama, one of the hardest-hit cities of the 2011 outbreak. Since 2014, Supporters have gathered in Auburn, Alabama for the ride.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Twin sister battery leading Brew Tech on softball diamond

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From a very young age, the game of softball coursed through the veins of Taniyah and Khamiyah Brown. “I’ve been playing softball ever since I think I was 5, and we fell in love one day. We weren’t even signing up. My brothers were signing up, and we just happened to be there,” said Brew Tech junior pitcher Taniyah Brown. “And I still remember this man. He asked us, he was like, ‘Oh, are all four of them signing up?’ And my mom was like, ‘No, just the two boys.’ And we was like, ‘No, we want to play.’ and ever since then we just fell in love with it. Yeah, it’s been great. It’s been all I’ve known pretty much.”
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy