Shares of Indonesia's GoTo fall as low as 5.6% to hit IPO price

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Shares of Indonesia’s largest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk fell as much as 5.59% to 338 rupiah per share, hitting its IPO price, on its seventh day trading on Wednesday.

The shares rose as much as 1.67% earlier in Wednesday’s session before erasing its gain. GoTo debuted last week after raising $1.1 billion in an initial public offering (IPO), the world’s fifth-largest IPO this year, by selling only around 4% of its shares.

