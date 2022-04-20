ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

“Legislative Update and Current Initiative”: AAUW-Ann Arbor.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk by Michigan state senator Jeff Irwin...

96.1 The Breeze

A New York State Hunting Season May Be Eliminated

There is a Bill that has been presented in New York State that, if made in to law, would eliminate a controversial hunting season. Last year, there was an additional week of hunting added in New York State. Deer hunters were allowed back in to the woods for an extra week in December. There were many critics who spoke up initially about the season saying that it would infringe on the opening of snowmobile trails around the area. In addition, there were some who felt the added week of hunting also impeded on their hikes and walks in the woods and could disrupt what would otherwise be a peaceful holiday.
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor opens applications for Class C liquor licenses

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor has opened up a handful of applications to fill new spots available for Class C liquor licenses. An additional eight Class C licenses, which allow a business to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises, have become available after the release of 2020 Census data, which shows that the city’s population grew from roughly 119,000 residents to around 124,000 residents.
MLive

A quick overview of the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti transit tax proposal

ANN ARBOR, MI — There are 10 main components to the 2.38-mill tax proposal the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority is considering putting to voters in August. With budget deficits and inflationary pressures facing AAATA, also known as TheRide, 1.52 mills would maintain existing transit services and 0.86 mills would pay for new services.
WLNS

WATCH: MSU Board of Trustees Meeting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dan Schemmel, the head men’s swimming coach at NCAA Powerhouse Stanford University and former Spartan Swimmer, will appear before the MSU Board of Trustees in support of the battle for Spartan Swim and Dives continued battle for reinstatement. Schemmel, swam for Michigan State from 2004 to 2008 and also coached […]
