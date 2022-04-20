ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

“Birding Is for Everyone”: Washtenaw Audubon Society.

annarborobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin founding members Jeff Galligan...

annarborobserver.com

101.5 WPDH

I Completely Eliminated Squirrels From My Feeder, You Can Too

Hudson Valley squirrels are some of the most persistent creatures on earth, but I've finally discovered the key to eliminating them from our birdfeeder, and you can too. I've been at war with squirrels for over two decades. Ever since my wife and I moved into our home, we've been fascinated by the wildlife in our backyard. Our birdfeeder is a hotbed of activity all year long, with a mind-boggling number of bird species coming to visit on a daily basis.
HUDSON, NY
My Magic GR

Bird Flu Is So Bad DNR Is Asking You Not Use Your Bird Feeder This Year

The avian flu that is also known as bird flu has been detected in Michigan and the Department of Natural Resources is suggesting you not use your bird feeder. Bird flu is actually called avian influenza. Bird flu is a virus that affects birds and other animals. The virus can cause widespread illness and death among birds. Bird flu usually starts naturally in wild aquatic birds but when the virus spreads to domestic chickens and turkeys they can get wiped out.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

WATCH: Hays Mamma Eagle Defends Eaglets From Intruder

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The mamma bald eagle in the Hays nest had to protect her babies from another intruder this weekend. The eagle was captured on camera defending her nest from an intruder circling above Sunday morning. In the video, she cries out and moves to cover her three eaglets with her wings. Last week, both parents were seen mounting a four-minute defense against another animal trying to get into the nest. The three eaglets were born in February and are growing up fast. Eaglets in our area usually stay in their nest for several weeks before leaving in mid-summer and coming back until their parents kick them out, the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. You can watch a livestream of the Hays bald eagles 24/7 on KDKA’s website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
96.1 The Breeze

A New York State Hunting Season May Be Eliminated

There is a Bill that has been presented in New York State that, if made in to law, would eliminate a controversial hunting season. Last year, there was an additional week of hunting added in New York State. Deer hunters were allowed back in to the woods for an extra week in December. There were many critics who spoke up initially about the season saying that it would infringe on the opening of snowmobile trails around the area. In addition, there were some who felt the added week of hunting also impeded on their hikes and walks in the woods and could disrupt what would otherwise be a peaceful holiday.
POLITICS
Z94

This Oklahoma Abandoned Insane Asylum is the Stuff of Nightmares!

Have you ever heard of St. Vincent's insane asylum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? If not it's one of the all-time creepiest, allegedly haunted, and nightmarish abandoned places in the entire Sooner State!. This place is legendary for its paranormal and even supernatural activity. It was originally opened back in 1945...
LAWTON, OK
Go Valley Kids

13 Earth Day Events & 11 Ideas for Earth Day with Kids!

Earth Day is just weeks away, and with spring slowly chipping away at cold temperatures, it’s a perfect time to get outside and show our planet some love. Since the first Earth Day in 1970, more than 1 billion people have mobilized for action across more than 190 countries, making it the most widely celebrated secular observance.
APPLETON, WI
Bring Me The News

List of 2022 spring plant sales in the Twin Cities

After the seemingly never-ending winter, we're finally approaching spring planting season – and there's no shortage of major plant sales in the Twin Cities where green-fingered residents can stock up. Here's a look at some of the plant sales happening in the Twin Cities this spring. (This list will...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
WJON

Raptor Center Recommends Taking Bird Feeders Down

We are hearing conflicting reports on what to do with our yard bird feeders regarding the recent outbreak of Avian Influenza, which is a virus that has several strains, with some being more dangerous than others. Some birds can carry AI (Avian Influenza) without getting sick, like swans, geese, and...
ANIMALS
Shropshire Star

Nature lovers urged to enjoy spring blossom spectacle

Saturday marks the National Trust’s #BlossomWatch Day. Nature lovers are being urged to enjoy the fleeting seasonal spectacle of spring blossom to help boost their wellbeing. Saturday marks the National Trust’s #BlossomWatch Day – now in its second year – which involves the widespread sharing of images of spring...
LIFESTYLE
1240 KLYQ

Shorebirds Visit Bitterroot Valley, Wildflowers Are Sprouting

Only one new bird species was added to the Bitterroot Valley list by Ebird this past week. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal said the cold temperatures are holding back some usual spring activities. However, we're only five species behind last year's bird varieties. At the Lee Metcalf National...
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Every Day Is Earth Day When You’re a Deer Hunter

As I sat in my deer stand last fall on a still, lonely October afternoon, I heard a sound behind me. I rotated my head at a speed best measured in inches per hour until I could see motion out of the corner of my left eye. Something grayish moving through dry broomsedge. I continued rotating until the movement was in better focus. What I saw was not a deer but a sight just as thrilling to me. A huge, silver-bodied, black-headed southern fox squirrel.
LIFESTYLE
Phys.org

New bird app spreads its wings

Researchers from The University of Queensland have helped design an app to protect birds at risk of extinction across the world by breaking down language barriers between scientists. The Bird Language Diversity web app will help provide a "birds eye view", ensuring vital information is shared to improve worldwide conservation.
ANIMALS

