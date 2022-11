TAMPA — The USF women’s basketball team pointed to Wednesday’s home game against Alabama as its toughest test to date, a measuring stick of just how good it might be. Test passed, but it sure wasn’t easy, ultimately ending in a 67-59 victory for the Bulls, who turned it up in the second half after trailing 29-23 through the first 20 minutes.

TAMPA, FL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO