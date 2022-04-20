‘It allows us to act as the voice for animals that don’t have one:’ Animal welfare group helps solve cases of animal abuse, neglect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are more than 30 confirmed cases of animal cruelty reported every month in Clark County. The cases include pets that are discovered starving, sick, beaten, neglected, or tossed out like trash.

Dr. Ken Sieranski is the chief operating officer of Hearts Alive Village, a non-profit group operating a low-cost clinic.

He also runs a pet food pantry and now carries out forensic medical investigations.

Sieranski has even converted an isolation room into a tool to help victims of cruelty.

“We thought we’d be better to serve our community by making this into a necropsy suite,” he tells 8 News Now.

The animal welfare group was recently contracted for the job in cases in North Las Vegas and Clark County.

Last year, the county had over 400 confirmed cases of cruelty, which was higher than the previous year.

In North Las Vegas, the city averages roughly a half-dozen animal cruelty cases per year with the most recent necropsy performed by Hearts Alive Village.

“What we’re doing is methodically documenting every part of that animal, running any diagnostics that we need, then writing a report that shows the cause of death,” Sieranski explained.

Christie Stevens is the founder and executive director of Hearts Alive Village. The non-profit has offered a host of services to support pets and their families since 2013, and now forensic science is elevating its mission.

“For us, the most important thing in these cases is getting to the truth,” Stevens said.

Dr. Ken Sieranski helps carry out animal cruelty medical investigations

Sieranski adds that being able to assist in forensic medical investigations has been a rewarding experience.

“It really allows us to act as the voice for animals that don’t have one,” he expressed. “It’s probably the most rewarding thing that I’ve got to do in my career is to document these cases.”

Many of the cases the staff takes on can be tough to take in and range from instances such as the breeding female tossed in an empty lot, and in another situation, an animal who was found dead after being tortured and hung from a fence.

Stevens admits the cases her staff works on can be tough to take in but giving victims much-needed support is the ultimate goal.

“To know that animal has a team of people who care that the truth is told, that matters,” she said.

