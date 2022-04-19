ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkway, CA

American River Parkway Foundation Cleanup Saturday April 23

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleListen: Dianna Poggetto, Executive Director of the American River Parkway Foundation. The American River Parkway Foundation is holding its annual Spring Cleanup this Saturday,...

kfbk.iheart.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Oak Ridger

Obed Volunteer River Cleanup set for March 26

Join in on Saturday, March 26, as Obed Wild and Scenic River partners with Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning, based in Oak Ridge, and the East Tennessee Whitewater Club to host the annual volunteer river-based cleanup. The stream section to be paddled will be determined based on river flow levels...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WJHG-TV

Be A Beach Hero At The Great American Beach Cleanup

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Do you want to do help keep our beaches beautiful, and have a good time afterwards?. JoAnn Weatherford, president of Keep PCB Beautiful, came by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us about an upcoming event that is great for anyone who wants to do their part to keep our beaches clean.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
ABC10

Sacramento bringing new community center, pool to North Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new community center and aquatics complex is coming to Natomas with a grand opening scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23. The North Natomas Aquatics Complex is the 17th city-operated public pool, as well as the first ever community center that is offered 10 months out of the year, Jackie Beecham, recreation manager for Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment [YPCE] division, said in a statement.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Austin American-Statesman

Round Rock schedules tornado cleanup for Saturday

The city of Round Rock announced it will host a clean-up event on Saturday in the Kensington and Windy Park neighborhoods for the public to help in tornado cleanup efforts. Individuals who volunteer will help clear construction debris and tree limbs that are lining street curbs and load them into garbage trucks, according to a city news release. People are asked to park and sign up at either Dell Technologies Building #3, 2300 Greenlawn Blvd., or at Success High School, 500 Gattis School Road.
ROUND ROCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Parkway, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Robert J Hansen

Nine year old shot while sleeping in car in North Highlands

Crystal Sanchez (left) and members of the Sacramento Homeless Union.(Photo courtesy of Crystal Sanchez) A 9-year-old male was shot while he and his unhoused family were resting in their vehicle and it was struck by gunfire on Saturday according to Crystal Sanchez, President of the Sacramento Homeless Union.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Cleanup
KCRA.com

Driver dies after crashing into Sacramento River in Yolo County, officials say

CLARKSBURG, Calif. — A driver is dead after they crashed and landed partially into a body of water in Yolo County officials said Tuesday. The solo-vehicle accident happened around 2:35 p.m. on South River Road near County Road 141 in the Clarksburg area, according to the California Highway Patrol Woodland division. Officers who went to the crash found the vehicle partially into the Sacramento River.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Sacramento

North Highlands Resident Dies After Crashing On Edge Of Sacramento River Near Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG (CBS13) — A driver died after a vehicle went off the road and crashed along the edge of the water in the Clarksburg area of Yolo County Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. This crash happened on the edge of the Sacramento River just after 2:30 p.m. along South River Road near County Road 141.   At around 3:30 p.m., authorities said life-saving measures were being performed on the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, the CHP Woodland said. By 4 p.m., officials reported the driver died due to injuries sustained in the crash. At this time, it is unclear what caused the vehicle to go off the road. The name of the driver has not been released, but CHP says the person was from North Highlands.
CLARKSBURG, CA
OBA

Gulf Shores announces national bike month events

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The City of Gulf Shores will celebrate National Bike Month during the month of May with the following events:. National Ride a Bike Day falls on Sunday, May 1. We encourage community members of all ages to get out and take their bikes for a spin on this day.
GULF SHORES, AL
KCRA.com

Sacramento church hosts free gas giveaway ahead of Easter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento ministry hosted an Easter weekend gas giveaway to give back to their community. Dozens of people went out to the Arco gas station off Broadway on Saturday. Blessed Faith Ministries handed out $25 gas cards until supplies ran out as a way to help...
KCRA.com

Fire spotted off Interstate 5 near warehouses in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A fire burning in Stanislaus County Sunday evening is creating heavy smoke in the area of Patterson. Video taken off of Interstate 5 around 6 p.m. shows a fire burning on what appears to be a an orchard. It's burning next to several warehouse buildings, including Restoration Hardware's warehouse.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy