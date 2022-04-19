American River Parkway Foundation Cleanup Saturday April 23

CLARKSBURG (CBS13) — A driver died after a vehicle went off the road and crashed along the edge of the water in the Clarksburg area of Yolo County Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. This crash happened on the edge of the Sacramento River just after 2:30 p.m. along South River Road near County Road 141. At around 3:30 p.m., authorities said life-saving measures were being performed on the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, the CHP Woodland said. By 4 p.m., officials reported the driver died due to injuries sustained in the crash. At this time, it is unclear what caused the vehicle to go off the road. The name of the driver has not been released, but CHP says the person was from North Highlands.

CLARKSBURG, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO