Swoop Trails

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 the Anniston Outdoor Association has organized a bicycle ride on the Chief Ladiga Trail starting at the Piedmont Sports Complex. Join them at 9:00 am. This will be a 17 mile total, out and back ride from Piedmont Sports Complex to the Pinhoti Trail crossing at the Chief Ladiga Campground. The Chief Ladiga Trail is a paved “Rails to Trails” path, so has very little incline. Helmets are required for bikers on this trail. The meeting time and location for this outing will be 9:00 am at the Piedmont Sports Complex parking lot located at 5960 Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy. For more information and to register your participation contact Mike Martin by phone or text at 256-239-2123, or by email at mikemartin6674@gmail.com.

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO