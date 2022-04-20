ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Swoop Trails

unf.edu
 2 days ago

Https://events.unf.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=1142108. The Office of Osprey Life & Productions will host it's monthly...

events.unf.edu

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
Grice Connect

EFAA $10,000 Reverse Raffle & Auction Set for Saturday, April 23

Join the Eagle Football Alumni Association (EFAA) as it prepares for the 15th Annual $10,000 Reverse Raffle and Auction. The Raffle and Auction will take place on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The $10,000 Reverse Raffle and Auction will be held at Hanner Fieldhouse. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a cocktail hour, followed by the auction and raffle at approximately 7:30 p.m.
STATESBORO, GA
Calhoun County Journal

Bicycle Ride on the Chief Ladiga Trail in Piedmont

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 the Anniston Outdoor Association has organized a bicycle ride on the Chief Ladiga Trail starting at the Piedmont Sports Complex. Join them at 9:00 am. This will be a 17 mile total, out and back ride from Piedmont Sports Complex to the Pinhoti Trail crossing at the Chief Ladiga Campground. The Chief Ladiga Trail is a paved “Rails to Trails” path, so has very little incline. Helmets are required for bikers on this trail. The meeting time and location for this outing will be 9:00 am at the Piedmont Sports Complex parking lot located at 5960 Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy. For more information and to register your participation contact Mike Martin by phone or text at 256-239-2123, or by email at mikemartin6674@gmail.com.
PIEDMONT, AL
Huron Daily Tribune

PHOTOS: Athletes shine during Special Olympics benefit game

BIG RAPIDS — The annual Hand-in-Hand, Heart-to-Heart Special Olympics Benefit Game was held at Ferris State University's Jim Wink Arena this week to help raise funds for the Special Olympics program. Special Olympian athletes mixed with men and women from FSU's basketball squads to play for fun and glory,...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
FOX21News.com

FOX21, USA Wrestling, and Vitalant hold blood drive!

April is National Donate Life Month, and all of us at FOX21 and USA Wrestling teamed up to put on a blood drive with Vitalant to help local health agencies. Krista Witiak was at the blood drive at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, speaking with organizers and donors, including FOX21 Morning anchor Abbie Burke!
Grice Connect

Miss Rodeo USA Jessie Lynn Nichols shares her journey with Kiwanis

Jessie Lynn Nichols, who is currently serving as Miss Rodeo USA, joined the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro during their weekly Thursday meeting to share her platform and journey. Nichols is a 26 year old native of Prattville, Alabama is a graduate Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture communications and a Master of Science in agri-science education.
STATESBORO, GA
Calhoun County Journal

YMCA Spring 5K in Calhoun County

Come join the YMCA Spring 5K at 8:00 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Join Anniston Orthopaedics and YMCA Calhoun County for their annual Spring Run/Walk! The 5K route will take you through historic downtown Anniston, with refreshments and an awards ceremony to follow.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Downtown Mobile Alliance offers micro-grants to artists in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Are you an artist who wants to help make Mobile more beautiful? The Downtown Mobile Alliance organization is offering a micro-grant to artists who want to help liven up the streets of Mobile. The MOB-ilize Fund is a placemaking grant that pays local artists to transform utility boxes into art pieces. […]
MOBILE, AL

