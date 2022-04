Myanmar’s military leader has vowed to “annihilate” homegrown militia groups that have been fighting the army government. Senior general Min Aung Hlaing, speaking at a military parade marking Armed Forces Day on Sunday, said he will not negotiate with “terrorist groups and their supporters for killing innocent people” and threatening peace and security.He said the military, which seized power last year after ousting the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, “will annihilate them to (the) end,” according to an official translation of his speech, quoted by Associated Press.“I would like to highlight that there are no governments or...

