Kuznetsov scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights. Kuznetsov opened the scoring in the first period and then set up an Alex Ovechkin tally in the second. The 29-year-old Kuznetsov has only been held off the scoresheet once in April, collecting two goals and 10 assists in nine games. The center has 77 points, 197 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 74 outings overall.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO