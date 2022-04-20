ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Predators' Juuse Saros: Picks up win in shootout

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Saros stopped 19 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Report: Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner to undergo season-ending surgery

Lehner suffered a knee injury back on March 8 while playing the Philadelphia Flyers and spent a few weeks on the injured reserve. He appeared in six games after getting activated and posted a .892 save percentage. Back on Wednesday, Lehner started for the Golden Knights in their game against...
NHL
Predators Prospect Report: April 21

Nashville's top prospects are playing all over the world and perfecting their craft with the hope of one day skating for the Predators. Here's a look at how they're faring this season with their respective clubs, organizations and schools thus far. Here's the Preds Prospect Report for April 21, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

DEBOER THROWS LEHNER UNDER THE BUS FOR THE SECOND GAME IN A ROW

It seems evident that there's a rift between Vegas Golden Knights' head coach Peter DeBoer and starting goaltender Robin Lehner, and it appears to be getting worse. Vegas got a much needed two points against the Washington Capitals Wednesday night with a 4-3 win in overtime, but it was what happened between DeBoer and Lehner that everyone was talking about.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Keeps streak going with helper

Tarasenko notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Tarasenko extended his point streak to eight games when he set up a Robert Thomas goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Tarasenko has eight goals and 10 assists during his eight-game point streak. While the recent work is obviously excellent, the winger's been strong all season with 33 goals, 46 helpers, 223 shots on net, 78 hits and a plus-9 rating through 71 appearances.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Jets Can Point to the Games That Cost Them the Playoffs

The Winnipeg Jets are going to miss the playoffs this season. That much is clear. The quick and easy answer is they haven’t been good enough. You don’t need an engineering degree to understand that, but some of their losses (we’re going to call them “should have won”) would cause even the smartest to raise an eyebrow, and herein lies the reason they’re not going to the postseason.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Out Friday

Rantanen (illness) will not play Friday against Edmonton, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Rantanen will miss his second consecutive game while battling an illness. The 25-year-old winger has racked up 36 goals and 91 points over 73 games this season, including 26 over his last 19 contests. His next chance to suit up will be Sunday in Winnipeg.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Tending twine Friday

Kuemper will get the starting nod in Edmonton on Friday, per the NHL media site. Kuemper coughed up three goals in Monday's loss to Washington, snapping his six-game winning streak. The veteran netminder fell to 36-10-3 with a strong 2.43 GAA and .924 save percentage through 53 games this season. He's 2-0-0 with a stellar .960 save percentage against the Oilers.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Jets start strong in Carolina, but fall to Hurricanes to end road trip

RALEIGH - A frustrating road trip came to an even more frustrating end for the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. The Jets, already with three losses on the trip, held leads of 2-0 and 2-1 over the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, but couldn't hang on as they ultimately fell by a score of 4-2.
NHL
markerzone.com

VEGAS WILL CONTINUE PLAYOFF PUSH WITHOUT ROBIN LEHNER

The Vegas Golden Knights' playoff hopes have taken a major hit on Friday afternoon as according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, goaltender Robin Lehner will have season-ending surgery on his knee. Lehner initially suffered the injury in early-March, but he was able to make a return on April 3rd. "Robin Lehner...
NHL
Reuters

Wild handle Canucks, lock in playoff foe

Kevin Fiala scored two goals and Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, Jared Spurgeon scored once...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Islanders' Grant Hutton: Clears waivers

Hutton did indeed clear waivers on Friday and was sent to Bridgeport of the AHL, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This was a foregone conclusion as Hutton only had a single point in 16 games for the Islanders this season and was unlikely to be on the radar of any teams. The fact that Hutton can also be an unrestricted free agent after the season could've also played a part in teams not being interested in claiming him. Hutton likely will sign a two-way contract with the Islanders or another team during the offseason.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Records three points

Zuccarello scored a goal and added a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over Vancouver. Zuccarello scored late in the second period to tie the game 3-3 before adding a pair of assists in the third. The veteran winger now has six points in his last four contests (one goal and five assists). In his age-34 season, Zuccarello continues to build on a career-best 78 points with 23 goals and 55 assists.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Mike Smith: Draws start Friday

Smith will be stationed between the pipes at home against Colorado on Friday, per the NHL's media site. Smith is riding a seven-game winning streak where he's posted a terrific 1.57 GAA, including back-to-back shutouts against Vegas and Nashville. He's now 14-9-2 on the year with a .913 save percentage. The 40-year-old netminder coughed up three goals on 31 shots in an overtime loss to the Avalanche on March 21.
NHL

