ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Homers, drives in three

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a 6-5 loss Tuesday...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

White Sox CF Luis Robert Exits Game With Groin Injury

Upon returning to the dugout, trainers spoke with Robert as he sat on the bench. As the White Sox took the field in the bottom of the eighth inning, Robert exited the game. Adam Haseley slid over to centerfield and Danny Mendick entered the game in left field. Prior to...
CHICAGO, IL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound. Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team Tuesday night as the duo pitched the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles that snapped the Dodgers' seven-game winning streak.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
FanSided

Could the Phillies safety-signing Johan Camargo start?

As the Philadelphia Phillies trudged back from Denver with a 5-8 record after 13 games, the mainstream media struggled to find a theme to fill up their digital space. J.T.Realmuto was supposed to get a day off. The Phillies pitchers – shocker – were really pretty bad, but they couldn’t quite say that.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
Trentonian

Andrew McCutchen still fond of his three seasons with Phillies

PHILADELPHIA – Andrew McCutchen’s three years in Philadelphia didn’t feel like three years, by the honed senses of a 14-year veteran. There was the ACL tear that limited him to 59 games in 2019. There was 2020’s COVID-shortened and fan-restricted 60-game campaign. So when the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder reflected in the visitor’s dugout on Friday, he really only had one real season to look back on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Bohm's game-winning hit leads Phillies past Brewers to begin homestand

The Phillies tried to beat themselves Friday night but ended up rallying to beat the Milwaukee Brewers instead. Alec Bohm singled home the tying and go-ahead runs during a three-run, eighth-inning rally as the Phils opened a seven-game homestand with a 4-2 win at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Blach
Person
Kyle Schwarber
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Questioning Baseballs Used By MLB

On Monday night, Gavin Lux barreled a ball 103.4 mph with a launch angle of 28 degrees off Atlanta Braves starter Huascar Ynoa in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 win, yet had nothing to show for it. Balls hit like that post an expected batting average of .860, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Odubel Herrera starts in CF for Phillies in return from injured list

The Phillies activated Odubel Herrera from the injured list Friday and put him right into the starting lineup for the first game of their homestand against the Brewers. Herrera, sidelined since early in spring training by an oblique injury, bats ninth and starts in center field against Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta. Outfielder Simón Muzziotti was optioned to Double A to make room on the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Rbi
NBC Sports

Melancon gets Soto in 9th, Dbacks hold off Nats 4-3

WASHINGTON — Arizona closer Mark Melancon retired Juan Soto with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, helping Cooper Hummel‘s tiebreaking two-run home run hold up in the Diamondbacks’ 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday. Soto popped up to third base with two outs, ending...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Fires five shutout innings

Junis (1-0) allowed three hits over five scoreless innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over Washington. Junis was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday and made his Giants debut out of the bullpen in Friday's victory. He allowed just one extra-base hit and was never in much danger during the dominant outing. Due to several injuries to the Giants' starting pitching group, Junis will likely stick around on the MLB roster and could find himself in the starting rotation next week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Reinstated from 10-day IL

Herrera (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday. Herrera dealt with a right oblique strain since early in camp, but he recently completed a rehab assignment in which he hit .281 with three doubles, four runs and three RBI in eight games. He'll likely serve in the strong side of a platoon in center field early on while Matt Vierling sees playing time against left-handed pitchers, but Herrera should have a chance to carve out an everyday role if he performs well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Giants starting Mauricio Dubon in center field on Friday

San Francisco Giants utility-man Mauricio Dubon is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Washington Nationals. Dubon will handle center field responsibilities after Steven Duggar was given a break against lefty Patrick Corbin. numberFire's models project Dubon to score 11.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
6abc

Cron's 3-run homer in 7th lifts Rockies over Phillies, 6-5

DENVER -- - C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Tuesday night. Rockies starter Kyle Freeland agreed to a $64.5 million, five-year contract with his hometown team earlier in the day and left with the lead after five innings. He gave up two runs on six hits and struck out three.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy