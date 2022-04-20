ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds' Tommy Pham: Homers again Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Pham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Padres. Just...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Red’s Tommy Pham challenges Padres’ Luke Voit to a fight after home plate collision

The San Diego Padres battled the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday and ended up winning 6-2. However, the outcome of the game was not the main headline following the final out. Instead, it was the postgame comments Reds outfielder Tommy Pham made about San Diego’s Luke Voit. During the game, Voit attempted to score and collided with Reds’ catcher Tyler Stephenson mid-slide.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound. Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team Tuesday night as the duo pitched the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles that snapped the Dodgers' seven-game winning streak.
LOS ANGELES, CA
97.3 The Fan

Padres sweep Reds

MacKenzie Gore delivered the pitching performance Padres fans have waited years to see. Gore fired 5 shutout innings and struck out 7 hitters en route to a 6-0 win, as the Padres secured their first sweep of the season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols out of Cardinals' Friday lineup against Reds

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will sit on the bench after the Cardinals named Corey Dickerson as Friday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 17 batted balls this season, Pujols has produced a 5.9% barrel rate...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Bohm's game-winning hit leads Phillies past Brewers to begin homestand

The Phillies tried to beat themselves Friday night but ended up rallying to beat the Milwaukee Brewers instead. Alec Bohm singled home the tying and go-ahead runs during a three-run, eighth-inning rally as the Phils opened a seven-game homestand with a 4-2 win at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Swipes bag Wednesday

Alfaro went 0-for-2 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base in a 6-0 win over the Reds on Wednesday. Though he didn't collect any hits, Alfaro made an offensive impact from the seventh spot in the order. The backstop reached on a hit-by-pitch in the fifth inning, stole second base and scored on a Trent Grisham double, then knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Working as the Padres' No. 2 catcher, Alfaro has registered a .238/.261/.429 slash line, one homer, two RBI and one stolen base over 23 plate appearances on the season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Tests positive for COVID-19

Mejia was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday after testing positive for the virus, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mejia went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, an additional RBI and an additional run Wednesday against the Cubs, and he'll now be unavailable coming off Thursday's scheduled off day. Mike Zunino should continue to work as Tampa Bay's primary catcher, and Rene Pinto was promoted to serve as the backup.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Set for another rehab start Tuesday

Clevinger (knee) will make his third minor-league rehab start with Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Clevinger has looked good in his pair of rehab outings thus far, striking out 10 and allowing one run over five innings. Per Sanders, the organization wants him to build up to throwing five frames in a game before returning to the big-league rotation. Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, Clevinger is likely to make his season debut for the Padres in early May.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Fires five shutout innings

Junis (1-0) allowed three hits over five scoreless innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over Washington. Junis was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday and made his Giants debut out of the bullpen in Friday's victory. He allowed just one extra-base hit and was never in much danger during the dominant outing. Due to several injuries to the Giants' starting pitching group, Junis will likely stick around on the MLB roster and could find himself in the starting rotation next week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
6abc

Cron's 3-run homer in 7th lifts Rockies over Phillies, 6-5

DENVER -- - C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Tuesday night. Rockies starter Kyle Freeland agreed to a $64.5 million, five-year contract with his hometown team earlier in the day and left with the lead after five innings. He gave up two runs on six hits and struck out three.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Padres take on the Dodgers on home winning streak

LINE: Dodgers -174, Padres +149; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego has gone 5-2 in home games and 9-5 overall. The Padres have hit 12 total home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Profar's throw, HR lead Padres to 6-0 win vs staggering Reds

SAN DIEGO -- — With a throw and a swing, Jurickson Profar gave rookie MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres all they needed to beat the staggering Cincinnati Reds. Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer for the Padres, who won 6-0 Wednesday to hand the Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years.
SAN DIEGO, CA

