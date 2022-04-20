ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Doubles, scores twice

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Realmuto went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in a 6-5 loss Tuesday in...

www.cbssports.com

theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
FanSided

Could the Phillies safety-signing Johan Camargo start?

As the Philadelphia Phillies trudged back from Denver with a 5-8 record after 13 games, the mainstream media struggled to find a theme to fill up their digital space. J.T.Realmuto was supposed to get a day off. The Phillies pitchers – shocker – were really pretty bad, but they couldn’t quite say that.
NBC Sports

Bohm's game-winning hit leads Phillies past Brewers to begin homestand

The Phillies tried to beat themselves Friday night but ended up rallying to beat the Milwaukee Brewers instead. Alec Bohm singled home the tying and go-ahead runs during a three-run, eighth-inning rally as the Phils opened a seven-game homestand with a 4-2 win at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Questioning Baseballs Used By MLB

On Monday night, Gavin Lux barreled a ball 103.4 mph with a launch angle of 28 degrees off Atlanta Braves starter Huascar Ynoa in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 win, yet had nothing to show for it. Balls hit like that post an expected batting average of .860, but...
6abc

Cron's 3-run homer in 7th lifts Rockies over Phillies, 6-5

DENVER -- - C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Tuesday night. Rockies starter Kyle Freeland agreed to a $64.5 million, five-year contract with his hometown team earlier in the day and left with the lead after five innings. He gave up two runs on six hits and struck out three.
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Fires five shutout innings

Junis (1-0) allowed three hits over five scoreless innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over Washington. Junis was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday and made his Giants debut out of the bullpen in Friday's victory. He allowed just one extra-base hit and was never in much danger during the dominant outing. Due to several injuries to the Giants' starting pitching group, Junis will likely stick around on the MLB roster and could find himself in the starting rotation next week.
NBC Sports

Odubel Herrera starts in CF for Phillies in return from injured list

The Phillies activated Odubel Herrera from the injured list Friday and put him right into the starting lineup for the first game of their homestand against the Brewers. Herrera, sidelined since early in spring training by an oblique injury, bats ninth and starts in center field against Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta. Outfielder Simón Muzziotti was optioned to Double A to make room on the active roster.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Simon Muzziotti: Optioned to Double-A

Muzziotti was optioned to Double-A Reading on Friday. Muzziotti entered spring fifth on the Phillies' depth chart in center field, but after Adam Haseley was traded to the White Sox and both Odubel Herrera (oblique) and Mickey Moniak (hand) got hurt, he was needed on the Opening Day roster to back up Matt Vierling. He didn't do much with his limited opportunities, going 1-for-7 at the plate, but the Phillies likely weren't expecting much from a player who'd played a grand total of 12 games above High-A. He'll return to a more appropriate level for now as Herrera returns from the injured list.
