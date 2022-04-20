ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another double-double

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Towns amassed 15 points (4-7 FG, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two...

www.cbssports.com

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Blasts Karl-Anthony Towns For Saying The Timberwolves Would Go Home And Drink Wine After Embarrassing Loss Against The Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a terrible night on Thursday night after blowing a 26-point lead against the Memphis Grizzlies at home. They dominated the first and third quarters of the match but didn't know how to close each half, losing big opportunities against a Grizzlies team that never gave up.
ClutchPoints

Desmond Bane shatters Grizzlies franchise record to lead epic comeback from 26-point deficit vs. Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves may have bitten off more than they can chew on Thursday night as they allowed the Memphis Grizzlies to come all the way back from 26 points down to steal away Game 3 of their first-round matchup, 104-95. Desmond Bane was the star of the show for Memphis, and the 23-year-old made history on a night that will be remembered for a very long time.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ja Morant Hilariously Trolls Karl-Anthony Towns After Grizzlies' Comeback Win

Morant hilariously trolls Towns after Grizzlies' comeback win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Minnesota Timberwolves had a night to forget on Thursday. The No. 7 Wolves looked well on their way to retaking the series lead over the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3, holding a 26-point second-quarter lead and 23-point late-third-quarter lead on their home court.
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant dishes on deliberately dissing ‘disrespectful’ Timberwolves after Grizzlies’ Game 3 win

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is great at doing two things: 1. Playing basketball and 2. Blasting his opponents. On Thursday, things got chippy between the Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of their first round battle in the NBA Playoffs. After the Grizzlies completed a massive come-from-behind win, Morant couldn’t help but diss Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the Timberwolves after the final buzzer.
hotnewhiphop.com

Charles Barkley Calls Out Karl-Anthony Towns After Horrendous Collapse

Last night was a truly horrific one for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team was up by 26 points in the first half, and in the second half, they ended up rebuilding their lead to about 21 points. In the end, however, the T-Wolves had a late-game collapse for the ages as they let the Memphis Grizzlies walk right back into the game with no problems whatsoever.
Yardbarker

Fathers of Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant sitting together at Game 3 after viral moment

Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant are on-court rivals in their playoff series, but that is not stopping their dads from getting closer. The NBA decided to take advantage of the publicity that came with a funny exchange between Karl Towns Sr. and Tee Morant during Game 1 of the playoff series between Memphis and Minnesota. The league hooked the pair up with courtside seats for Thursday’s Game 3.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns vs. Pelicans score: Live NBA playoff updates as New Orleans hosts Chris Paul-led Phoenix in Game 3

The New Orleans Pelicans stole Game 2 in Phoenix, which means they now possess home-court advantage against the NBA's top-seeded Suns. Devin Booker left in the second half with a hamstring injury, and his absence helped the Pelicans pull out the upset road win. With the series shifting to the Big Easy, Chris Paul and Co. will look to bounce back Friday night and reclaim the first-round series lead. Despite Booker's absence, the Suns own a lead over the Pelicans after one half of play in New Orleans in Game 3.
CBS Sports

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves score: Live NBA playoff updates Minnesota hosts Memphis in pivotal Game 3

The Memphis Grizzlies bounced back in Game 2 of their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves after they, surprisingly, dropped Game 1 on their home floor last weekend. With the series shifting to Minnesota for Game 3 at the Target Center on Thursday night, there are two things we know for certain: the two sides will play at a frenetic pace and the crowd will be as fired up as any we have seen in the playoffs to this point. After trailing the Timberwolves by as many as 26 points, the Grizzlies have managed to cut the deficit to seven points at the halftime break.
