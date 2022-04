As part of filling out their bench the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Hanser Alberto, who is regarded as being a positive presence in the clubhouse and versatile infielder. Although Alberto has only received minimal opportunities thus far with the Dodgers, he’s brought an infectious energy to the dugout. Alberto regularly is seen dancing by himself or with teammates to celebrate highlights, and on Wednesday his gesture after an Edwin Ríos home run went viral.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO