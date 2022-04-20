Chilhowie Warriors baseball

BLOUNTVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett scored six runs in the fourth inning on the way to a 8-0 softball victory over West Ridge on Wednesday. Cati Zani, Hailey Porter, Julianne Tipton and Savannah Hutchins each had two hits for the Tribe. Zani finished with two RBIs, while Porter and Tipton each had an RBI and Claudia Maness added two RBIs.
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Roosevelt Park is where the Campbell girls’ softball team plays its home games. Wednesday afternoon parts of it were underwater, and the field was unplayable. That’s been the case for many baseball and softball fields this spring. The last time we had a day with no precipitation was March 29. The average high so far in April is just 53 degrees, so to get the girls playing something needed to be done.
Crestview softball pitcher Kaedyn Sutton has already thrown a no-hitter this season for the Lady Rebels. On Wednesday, she decided another one would be appropriate. Sutton took the mound during a 10-0 win over LaBrae, throwing a complete-game shutout, allowing no hits and just one walk on the start. The...
Strasburg scored a run in the top of the sixth inning and held on for a 5-4 Bull Run District baseball road win over Shenandoah County rival Central on Tuesday night. The Rams lead 4-1 after three innings, but the Falcons tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Strasburg scored the game-winning run in the sixth inning on a Central error, allowing Kendal Sine to score.
Thanks to upset wins by David Crockett and Daniel Boone over defending state baseball champion Science Hill, the Big 5 Conference race is in a tizzy. Only two games separate the top from the bottom. And what makes things even more interesting is the setup for the district tournament: All...
Grafton continued its unbeaten run last week with wins over Denbigh and Poquoson, but the Clippers should see a stiffer test Tuesday from No. 12 Warhill. The Lions (5-2-0) are coming off a key 2-0 win over No. 13 Lafayette, avenging a season-opening defeat to the Rams. Southside teams return from spring break to ramp up their district play as First Colonial, Grassfield and Cox look to maintain ...
Yough entered last week with a 1-1 record in Section 2-4A. Three section victories later and the Cougars are in a familiar place, 4-1 and with a half-game lead over Elizabeth Forward for first place. “Our team goals are to win the section, go deep into the playoffs and return...
