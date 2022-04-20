Chilhowie Warriors baseball

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Roosevelt Park is where the Campbell girls’ softball team plays its home games. Wednesday afternoon parts of it were underwater, and the field was unplayable. That’s been the case for many baseball and softball fields this spring. The last time we had a day with no precipitation was March 29. The average high so far in April is just 53 degrees, so to get the girls playing something needed to be done.

