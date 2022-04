BOSTON (CBS) — Wednesday night was a special and emotional evening at Fenway Park. The Red Sox honored the late Jerry Remy ahead of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a tribute ceremony for the former player and broadcaster. The team celebrated the life and career of Remy, who spent over 40 years in the Boston organization as a player, coach and broadcaster. Remy passed away at the age of 68 last October following a long battle with lung cancer. The Remy family was in attendance, with Remy’s children — Jordan and Jenna — throwing out the first pitch. Sean...

