ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County teacher is making the concept of “Paying it Forward” a part of her curriculum. Sharon Stewart teaches 5th grade at Sunrise Elementary School. She’s also a Global Ambassador for the “Pay it Forward” Foundation, an organization that encourages people to perform good deeds for others without asking for anything in return, except that they “Pay it Forward” to three other people.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO