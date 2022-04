Tulip season is just about here, but not every farm that usually features fields of these flowers is going to be opening for the 2022 season. Golden Hour Farms in Lakeville made the sad announcement last week that they would not be able to open this spring. A bad growing season in 2021 had left their fields far too watery for a new batch of blooms and now the 2022 season has been scrapped completely.

