Dave Stewart is releasing his latest music, stage, and film project Ebony McQueen (Bay Street Records) on May 20. “‘Ebony McQueen’ is the name of a fictional voodoo blues queen, a living embodiment of the blues music that inspired my entire career,” said Stewart in a statement. “She is basically my entry point into music and the title track is the entry point to this story. Ultimately, it’s a story about destiny. There’s a point in your life when something’s put before you and you can either choose this path or that path.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO