Reader’s View: Beach money should be spent on the beach

You and your partner might have been together for a while, and at this point, the two of you may be doing several things together. One of the things that the two of you do together might be that you eat dinner as a couple. However, when it comes to the meals that you eat, you might like to eat fish, and your partner might not like fish at all. This might cause an issue as you might want to have a fish dish now and again, and you might be wondering how to compromise with your partner on this. So, what do you do if you like to eat fish, but your partner doesn't? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

23 DAYS AGO