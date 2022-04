Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Congratulations to Leila Walton, a third-grade student at Ashland Elementary School. She is a Virginia finalist in the 2022 Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) National Poster Competition. The Virginia contest is sponsored by the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) in conjunction with MS-ISAC. Leila’s original artwork illustrating an internet safety message was one of the top five chosen in her K-5 category. Her poster now advances to the national Multi-State Cyber Security Awareness poster contest, competing to be one of 13 that will be selected for display in the Kids Safe Online Activity Book. This book will be distributed throughout the U.S., and in campaigns to raise awareness among children of all ages about internet and computer safety.

