ABINGTON — Friday’s high school baseball game between Abington and Cardinal Spellman was a long time coming. It was the first time that Steve Perakslis (Abington’s longtime coach) had the chance to go up against his son, Stephen Perakslis Jr., who was named Spellman’s coach in 2020. Tyler Perakslis, Stephen’s younger brother, is also a volunteer coach for the Green Wave.

ABINGTON, MA ・ 58 MINUTES AGO