ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

School District to Pay $145K to Settle Masking Lawsuit

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A school district has agreed to pay $145,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by parents who objected to the district's decision to drop mask requirements this year during the coronavirus pandemic. The agreement was reached Monday after hours...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
The 74

State Fines School District $43,000 For Dropping Mask Mandate Too Early

The decision by Oregon’s Alsea School Board to make masks optional for students and staff a month before the state ended masks mandates will cost the district $43,000, according to the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Oregon OSHA investigated after at least eight complaints were submitted following an announcement from then-superintendent Marc Thielman that […]
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
County
Knox County, TN
Knox County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Government
Knoxville, TN
Education
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Ap
MSNBC

Why Tennessee comptroller's racist 'hostile takeover' of a Black town may fail after all

Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower, a white Republican, took a step back Tuesday from his racist plan to essentially erase from the map Mason, Tennessee, a predominantly African American town of about 1,500 that stands to benefit from the construction of a $5.6 billion Ford plant planned nearby. Accusing Mason of 20 years of financial mismanagement, Mumpower threatened to block town leaders from spending more than $100 without his say so and sent property owners in town a letter arguing that “government is not working in Mason.”
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Austin

Parents decry Missouri bill proposing outlawing youth gender affirmation treatment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KRCG) – Parents, lawyers, religious leaders and transgender children testified against a Missouri Senate bill on Tuesday, which proposes criminalizing gender affirmation treatment for children. This video file cannot be played.(Error Code: 102630) "Today, we're arguing a bill that would make my loving, caring, and respectful...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KHQ Right Now

Ohio AG wins court order to enforce federal immigration law

(The Center Square) – Immigrants convicted of dangerous felonies and have lost their last appeal to remain in the U.S. face the stronger possibility of deportation after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost won an injunction that forces the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to enforce the law. Yost, along...
OHIO STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Doctor Among 18 Indicted In COVID-19 Healthcare Fraud Scheme, Allegedly Overbilled For COVID-19 Tests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County doctor is one of 18 people indicted in a nationwide crackdown on COVID-19 related fraud, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday. Dr. Ron Elfenbein, a 47-year-old man from Arnold, is accused of submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicare and other insurers for patients who received COVID-19 tests at sites his company operated in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties. Elfenbein allegedly instructed his employees at Drs ERgent Care, LLC. to bill for “moderately complex office visits” on top of COVID-19 tests, meaning insurers were being billed for 30 to 59 minute-long visits for what...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Tennessee governor declines to intervene as execution looms

Tennessee's governor said Tuesday that he will not intervene in the scheduled execution later this week of an inmate convicted of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged wife and her sons decades ago.Attorneys for 72-year-old Oscar Smith had asked Republican Gov. Bill Lee for clemency, citing problems with the jury in his 1990 trial. Smith is set to receive a lethal injection on Thursday.Lee issued a one-sentence statement declining to step in.“After thorough consideration of Oscar Smith’s request for clemency and an extensive review of the case, the State of Tennessee’s sentence will stand, and I will not be...
POLITICS
CNBC

States put unemployment insurance on chopping block

Many state legislatures recently proposed tweaking their unemployment benefit programs, often by reducing the duration of aid. It continues a trend seen among many other states after the Great Recession. Kentucky lawmakers overrode the veto of Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, who called the policy proposals "callous." State legislatures are...
KENTUCKY STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Opioid Recovery Gets Bump With DOJ Disability Protection Guide

The Justice Department’s declaration that people recovering from opioid use disorder are legally protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act marks a critical step in lifting stigmas and encouraging them to seek treatment, addiction specialists say. People recovering from opioid use disorder and not illegally using drugs are protected...
LAW
The Independent

US: Discrimination based on opioid treatment violates law

A deepening opioid epidemic is prompting the U.S. Department of Justice to warn about discrimination against those who are prescribed medication to treat their addictions.In guidelines published Tuesday, the department's Civil Rights Division said employers, health care providers, law enforcement agencies that operate jails and others are violating the Americans with Disabilities Act if they discriminate against people for taking prescription drugs to treat opioid use disorder.“People who have stopped illegally using drugs should not face discrimination when accessing evidence-based treatment or continuing on their path of recovery,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement.The nation's addiction overdose...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy