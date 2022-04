Click here to read the full article. The announcement of Tony Award nominations will be delayed by about a week, and award eligibility extended by a week, due to what producers say are “the challenges that Broadway has faced in recent weeks” — an apparent reference to the Covid uptick that has impacted some shows. Nominations now will be announced on Monday, May 9, and eligibility for shows opening in the 2021-22 season has been extended to Wednesday, May 4. “Due to the challenges that Broadway has faced in recent weeks, and in an effort to allow nominators to see Tony eligible...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 HOURS AGO