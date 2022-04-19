Friday April 22nd - Glass City Professional Basketball, tickets as low as $8 for kids

Ashley for the Arts has announced the headliners for this summer’s festival which is scheduled for August 11, 12, 13 at Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wisconsin. In addition to the amazing music, the family-friendly festival also includes a 5K run/walk, an arts and craft fair, a ton of food vendors, a lumberjack show, inflatables, a petting zoo, hot air balloons, and fireworks.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tickets for country music star Garth Brooks’ concert at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte go on sale Friday. Brooks is set to make his long-awaited return to the Queen City with his Stadium Tour on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. […]
Tiffin, Ohio — The 180th Seneca County Fair will feature a country star performing in the grandstands. Granger Smith, featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., will perform on July 27. Smith has hits such as “Hate You Like I Love You,” “Country Things” and “Backroad Song.”
The Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate the youngest members of The 5th Line with Kids Takeover Day, presented by Bob Evans, on Sunday, April 24 when the Jackets host the Edmonton Oilers at 1 p.m. The game will feature young fans integrated into various game-night positions. The first 5,000 fans, age 12 and under, will receive a growth chart featuring Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly.
Three years is a long wait, even for someone like Jamie Childress. Ms. Childress, a resident of the Findlay area, first purchased tickets to see country performer Chris Stapleton at the Huntington Center during the initial presale in mid-2019. Nearly three years and two coronavirus-related cancellations later, the night had finally arrived.
HOLLAND, Ohio — For Muslim and Arab women who want to dress modestly, shopping for clothes in Toledo has sometimes been a challenge. After experiencing this challenge firsthand, Ruqayya Al-Sharari, decided to open. Hayat Modest Fashion Boutique a year ago to fill a void in the market. “We would...
Prepare for the parade! A popular celebration of a vibrant and historic Toledo neighborhood is returning after a two-year hiatus. The 49th Annual Historic Old West End Festival is set to kick off in June with all of the fun of the past, but bigger and better this year. New...
Findlay, Ohio — The Cube Ice Arena in Findlay is set to welcome the Hockey Helping Heroes initiative of the First Responder Face-Off Foundation to town on Friday, May 6. The event features a charity hockey game between the FOP 109 Warthogs vs. the Toledo Police hockey team. Proceeds from the game benefit the family of Officer Dominic Francis of the Bluffton Police Department. Officer Francis was killed in the line of duty March 31, 2022 and was a member of the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge #20.
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — We have about 20 to 25 comics in our area. They’ll do open mic nights at Ottawa Tavern or Tin Can, maybe Grumpy Dave’s in Bowling Green. But the Funny Bone?. That’s a big deal!. The Funny Bone Comedy Club brings in national...
Brianca and Angelo Garcia, Toledo, boy, April 15. Natalie and Ryan Machoukas, Sylvania, girl, April 14. Cassidy Moritz, Rossford, girl, April 15. Lady Gadillo and Timothy Jendro, Holland, boy, April 15.
