Friday April 22nd - Glass City Professional Basketball, tickets as low as $8 for kids

Findlay, Ohio — The Cube Ice Arena in Findlay is set to welcome the Hockey Helping Heroes initiative of the First Responder Face-Off Foundation to town on Friday, May 6. The event features a charity hockey game between the FOP 109 Warthogs vs. the Toledo Police hockey team. Proceeds from the game benefit the family of Officer Dominic Francis of the Bluffton Police Department. Officer Francis was killed in the line of duty March 31, 2022 and was a member of the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge #20.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO