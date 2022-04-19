ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Friday April 22nd - Glass City Professional Basketball, tickets as low as $8 for kids

By Joshua Radtkin
 3 days ago

We need your support and this will be our first...

Y-105FM

Wisconsin Music Festival Features Major Artists and Unbelievably Low Ticket Prices

Ashley for the Arts has announced the headliners for this summer’s festival which is scheduled for August 11, 12, 13 at Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wisconsin. In addition to the amazing music, the family-friendly festival also includes a 5K run/walk, an arts and craft fair, a ton of food vendors, a lumberjack show, inflatables, a petting zoo, hot air balloons, and fireworks.
ARCADIA, WI
NHL

CBJ host Kids Takeover Day this Sunday, April 24

The Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate the youngest members of The 5th Line with Kids Takeover Day, presented by Bob Evans, on Sunday, April 24 when the Jackets host the Edmonton Oilers at 1 p.m. The game will feature young fans integrated into various game-night positions. The first 5,000 fans, age 12 and under, will receive a growth chart featuring Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL 11

A unique boutique open for all women

HOLLAND, Ohio — For Muslim and Arab women who want to dress modestly, shopping for clothes in Toledo has sometimes been a challenge. After experiencing this challenge firsthand, Ruqayya Al-Sharari, decided to open. Hayat Modest Fashion Boutique a year ago to fill a void in the market. “We would...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Old West End Festival returns in full for 49th celebration

Prepare for the parade! A popular celebration of a vibrant and historic Toledo neighborhood is returning after a two-year hiatus. The 49th Annual Historic Old West End Festival is set to kick off in June with all of the fun of the past, but bigger and better this year. New...
TOLEDO, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Northwest Ohio community to honor fallen officer in hockey game

Findlay, Ohio — The Cube Ice Arena in Findlay is set to welcome the Hockey Helping Heroes initiative of the First Responder Face-Off Foundation to town on Friday, May 6. The event features a charity hockey game between the FOP 109 Warthogs vs. the Toledo Police hockey team. Proceeds from the game benefit the family of Officer Dominic Francis of the Bluffton Police Department. Officer Francis was killed in the line of duty March 31, 2022 and was a member of the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge #20.
FINDLAY, OH
The Blade

Daily Log: 4/19

Brianca and Angelo Garcia, Toledo, boy, April 15. Natalie and Ryan Machoukas, Sylvania, girl, April 14. Cassidy Moritz, Rossford, girl, April 15. Lady Gadillo and Timothy Jendro, Holland, boy, April 15.
TOLEDO, OH

