ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Dara O'Shea: I’m stronger for my West Brom injury nightmare

By Russell Youll
Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDara O’Shea has admitted his pride in how he has battled back from a broken ankle to return to playing regularly with Albion’s first XI. The defender was out for six months due to the break and also ligament damaged suffered while on duty with the Republic of Ireland in...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Man City 3-0 Brighton: Graham Potter reaction

Brighton boss Graham Potter, speaking to BBC MOTD: "Clearly the best team won, we have to admit that. I thought we defended well but with the ball and in terms of sustaining any attacks it wasn't as perfect as you have to be here. That is why we are a bit disappointed. City out you under a lot of pressure and you have to be perfect.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Dara O'shea
Daily Mail

'We scored at Anfield this season. You didn't': League One Shrewsbury Town brutally troll Man United on Twitter after their 4-0 drubbing at Liverpool - as they boast about netting more goals in their FA Cup third-round tie than Red Devils managed

League One Shrewsbury Town have mercilessly mocked Manchester United on Twitter after the Red Devils' 4-0 thrashing against Liverpool. Ralf Rangnick's side were walloped at Anfield on Tuesday evening, with the hosts enjoying 72 per cent of possession and the game effectively over after 22 minutes when Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah made it 2-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ashley Westwood will see a surgeon today to determine if he needs an operation following horror ankle injury against West Ham... as Burnley caretaker Michael Jackson vows to 'put a smile on his face' with victory over Southampton

WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW. Vlasic was in an emotional state and had to be consoled by team-mates, who also looked shaken by the incident. Westwood was eventually taken off in the 30th minute and replaced by Josh Brownhill. At this stage it remains unclear whether his ankle is broken...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Brom#Uk#Albion#Irishman
BBC

Guardiola on injuries, Ake... and not on Haaland

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking before Wednesday's Premier League home game against Brighton. After reports overnight that a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland, external was getting closer, Guardiola shut it down pretty quickly. "No answer to your question," he said. Kevin de Bruyne and Ruben...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Burnley fans in two distinct camps on Dyche sacking'

It was Good Friday morning that Sean Dyche was sacked, Saturday morning when the press conference was held and, obviously, the West Ham game was on Sunday. The timing of it is the most baffling thing. Obviously that defeat at Norwich was extremely costly, and so conventional wisdom would suggest that you lose your job maybe on the Monday or Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Rangers linked with summer move for Chelsea international

Having brought in Aaron Ramsey on loan in January from Juventus, Rangers are looking to acquire another high-profile talent this summer. Scotland international Billy Gilmour is on their radar. The Chelsea midfielder grew up in Saltcoats on the West Coast, just half an hour from Glasgow and was duly brought through the ranks at Rangers. Aged 15 however, Gilmour was poached by the Blues before he could make his Rangers debut.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

'Down but not out': Derby County fans react to club's relegation

Derby County fought and fought, but ultimately a 21-point deduction proved too steep a mountain for the club to climb, with their relegation confirmed on Monday. It means the financially-troubled Rams will ply their trade in the third tier of English football for the first time since 1986. Off the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich trigger extension options in contracts of Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell

Norwich have triggered extension options in the contracts of striker Teemu Pukki, midfielder Todd Cantwell and youngster Matthew Dennis.All three players were set to see their current deals expire in the summer, but the Canaries have moved to activate additional one-year options.Finland frontman Pukki, 32, has scored 10 Premier League goals this season as Norwich, currently bottom of the table, fight to stay up.Academy graduate Cantwell – who struggled for a regular place in the team under either Daniel Farke or new head coach Dean Smith – has spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Sky Bet Championship side Bournemouth.As part of that deal, Bournemouth, chasing promotion back to the top flight, retain an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.Dennis, 20, has been on loan at National League club Southend, where he has scored eight goals in 28 appearances. Read More PM arrives in India as Tories try to delay Partygate probe
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy keen for regular playing time

John Ruddy believes he has ‘a lot to offer’ on the pitch as he hints at a potential Wolves exit. The 35-year-old has not featured in the Premier League this season with summer signing Jose Sa enjoying a successful first campaign in English football. Bruno Lage said this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Back in the big time: 20 years on from West Brom's first Premier League promotion

It is 20 years on since one of the greatest days in West Bromwich Albion's history - as Gary Megson guided the Baggies to the Premier League for the very first time. April 21, 2002, and the Baggies went into their final game of the season knowing that a win would secure them automatic promotion to the promised land - something most would not have dreamed off back at the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy