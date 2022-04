RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada closed its five-game home stand at 4-1 following Tuesday’s 13-3 victory over Saint Mary’s. Nevada starter Jacob Biesterfeld and reliever Boon Fay combined to hold the Gaels hitless into the sixth, with Biesterfeld picking up his first win of the year. Biesterfeld struck out five and allowed just two baserunners over the first three innings. He led four Pack pitchers which combined to hold the Gaels to two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO