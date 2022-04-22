Victoria and NSW Covid restrictions: what’s changing and when do you still have to isolate or wear a mask?

Household contacts will no longer have to isolate in Victoria and New South Wales from Friday night and QR code check-ins will also be scrapped. Photograph: Diego Fedele/EPA

New South Wales and Victoria have eased Covid-19 restrictions further, removing vaccination, mask and isolation requirements in many situations, from 6pm and 11.59pm Friday 22 April, respectively. So what exactly has changed?

What happens if I’m a close contact?

You will now no longer be required to isolate for seven days, provided you wear a mask indoors and do not visit sensitive settings such as aged care, hospitals, disability, and correctional facilities.

Close contacts will also be required to undertake rapid antigen tests five times over the seven days they previously would have been isolating.

They must avoid contact with elderly and immunocompromised persons where possible, and work from home where practical – and notify their employer/educational facility that they are a close contact.

These rules will apply for seven days once someone in their household tests positive for Covid-19.

The ACT is also scrapping household contact quarantine rules after Anzac day.

Where do I still need to wear a mask?

If you aren’t a close contact, you will only need to wear a mask in airports, on commercial planes, on public transport, and in hospitals.

You are welcome to wear a mask wherever you want if that is what you decide is best for you, and masks are strongly recommended when you can’t physically distance.

Capacity limits on public transport have been lifted in NSW.

Do I still need to check in?

This is the end for QR codes. There will be no requirement for check-in at any venue, or for those venues to have check-in marshalls.

What if I test positive for Covid-19?

People who are Covid-positive will still need to isolate for seven days from the time of the test.

However, the exemption from testing and isolation post-Covid has been extended. Once the initial seven days of isolation are over, you will not be required to test for Covid or isolate for 12 weeks, up from eight now.

You will still be required to upload your positive test result and inform your contacts and workplace.

Will I still need to show proof of vaccination?

The end of QR code check-ins also means proof of vaccination will no longer be required before entering any venue.

The orders requiring key workforces to be vaccinated will also be removed, but high-risk workforces like aged care and disability workers are still required to be vaccinated.

What if I am travelling?

From 30 April, unvaccinated international returning travellers will no longer have to go into hotel quarantine. International arrivals in NSW will need to take a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of arrival. In Victoria, it is just recommended they get one on arrival.

Pre-departure tests for unvaccinated air crew will also be lifted.

What will businesses need to do?

Businesses will still need a Covid-safe plan in Victoria.

Big events with more than 30,000 people will no longer need to get pre-approval in Victoria.