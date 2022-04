PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A federal judge in Florida has struck down the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit, but it’s leaving a lot of confusion in Philadelphia as the city’s mask mandate was reinstated on April 18. Here is a breakdown of where you’ll need to wear a mask: TSA TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this...

