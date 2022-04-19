Watch: Ben Simmons At Nets Practice On Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
TORONTO–Whenever a team pays a visit to Toronto in the playoffs, they have to deal with a lot. The Raptors are a tough team to play against as they continue to scramble around and bother teams, they have a passionate and loud crowd, and then there’s Drake on the sidelines chirping at you.
Devin Booker went viral on Tuesday night for a great moment during Game 2 of his Phoenix Suns’ first-round playoff series with the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker had 31 points in the game, including a jumper in the corner before falling to the court. As he was on the ground by the fans sitting courtside, he gave a fist bump to a small child.
The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
There will be a new Denver Broncos owner in place once the 2022 NFL season gets going in September. Outgoing CEO Joe Ellis has noted multiple times that the organization wants to have a new owner in the fold once the regular season starts. All of this comes after the...
For a small chunk of Kyrie Irving's basketball career, he wore Boston green. From 2017 to 2019, he was the Celtics' biggest star and leading offensive scorer. Irving would end up leaving the franchise after just 127 games, giving up on the team and burning many bridges on his way out.
View the original article to see embedded media. The Denver Nuggets are staring down the barrel of a 2-0 deficit to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. While the Nuggets were never favorite to qualify to the second round due to the injuries that have plagued the roster, they look way off the mark in their first two games against the Warriors.
The Los Angeles Lakers had one of the most embarrassing seasons in NBA history. After failing to make the postseason despite having a talented roster, one executive speculated to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that changes in the front office could be imminent if the Lakers don’t experience success next season:
The Milwaukee Bucks walked out of Fiserv Forum on Wednesday with a brutal loss against the Chicago Bulls, who just never stopped fighting. The bigger news came after the game when head coach Mike Budeholzer announced a huge update on Khris Middleton:. Recovery time for an MCL sprain can take...
The Denver Broncos received five initial bids to purchase the team this past Friday, with a sale of the team officially advancing to the next stage of the process according to a recent report by Sportico. The report lists Walmart heir Rob Walton (the world's 19th-richest billionaire), Josh Harris of...
With another disappointing season behind them, the Los Angeles Lakers are waiting, and plotting, for ways to improve the state of the roster. Barring some kind of miracle, there really isn't much they can do to drastically change the team. Still, they hope a package of intriguing young players (Talen...
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are considered two of the most skilled players in the history of the NBA. Both players are incredible with the ball in their hands and can do things most players couldn't dream of. Tracy McGrady recently said that Irving and Durant are two of the most skilled teammates in NBA history, even more so than LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. And LeBron and D-Wade seem to agree.
Sixers: -2 (-108) 216 (Over -108/Under -108) As someone who bet the Raptors to win this series, I really hope that they can take Game 3, but I’m not very optimistic. The Sixers have dominated down low, forcing Toronto into foul trouble in each game, and Tyrese Maxey has risen to the occasion in the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA — James Harden is shooting 9 for 26 from the field (.346) and is the 76ers' fourth-leading scorer through the first two games of the Sixers-Raptors playoff series, yet Doc Rivers' team has won a pair of one-sided contests.
They've done it because second-year guard Tyrese Maxey has been magnificent, averaging a...
Joel Embiid just proved why he’s an MVP frontrunner. The Philadelphia 76ers star just drained an improbable game-winner to go up 3-0 on the stunned Toronto Raptors. Check out Joel Embiid beat the shot clock buzzer to give the Sixers the win:. That shot all but wraps up the...
