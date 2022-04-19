Amir Khan has £72k watch snatched at gunpoint while out with his wife

The local resident who captured the video said that he first saw a group of officers grab the 8-year-old boy from his bike, while the bag of chips spilled everywhere. The young child appeared to be deeply traumatized by the entire incident, he said. The unidentified juvenile boy was seen crying and screaming as he had his hands placed behind his back and was pushed towards the police car. The boy’s father acknowledges that what his son did was wrong, while nevertheless taking exception with the way the cops handled the incident.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO