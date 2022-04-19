ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

You Can Read Vol. 1 Issue 59 Of FANGORIA Now!

By FANGORIA Staff
FANGORIA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Tuesday, we have a very special treat for you readers – we're publishing, in its entirety, a new issue...

www.fangoria.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Netflix users complain after screenshots are blocked on the streaming service

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Readies for Yor's Anime Intro

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay is readying fans for Yor Forger's big anime debut! The Spring 2022 anime schedule is fast approaching in just a matter of days, and with it comes a whole new wave of anime releases. The most standout of the pack are releases that include the returns of some major franchises, but there will also be some major adaptations making their premiere as well. The most anticipated of these new premieres is undoubtedly Spy x Family as fans have been wanting to see Tatsuya Endo's original manga series come to life for quite some time.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Gordon
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor Befriends Sheila, Krista Allen Warns, ‘When This Explodes… ‘

“The whole vibe of the psychiatrist and the psychopath is kinda cool!”. Ever since Sheila saved Taylor’s life on the hospital rooftop, many Bold & Beautiful fans have found themselves weirdly enjoying the friendship that’s forming between the women. Sure, Sheila shot and “killed” the shrink, but that was then and this is now. “It’s twisted, isn’t it?” laughed Krista Allen (Taylor) during a recent edition of the YouTube chatfest Bold Live.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Show Banesbreak Will Be Your New Favorite Web Series

A new Dungeons & Dragons show kicked off this week featuring a cast of veteran roleplayers and actors. Pixel Circus debuted their new Dungeons & Dragons campaign The Borros Saga: Banesbreak this week on Twitch. The new show stars a group of adventurers ripped from time and brought into the past. You can dig into the background of the new series in the video below, as actor and popular D&D personality B. Dave Walters talks with Banesbreak DM Vince Caso about the lore behind the new series.
VIDEO GAMES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Shocker: Hunter King Recast as Summer

Ever since The Young and the Restless re-signed Michael Mealor as Kyle, fans had been wondering whether the CBS soap would next announce that it was bringing back Hunter King as Summer, too. Now they know: It ain’t happening. On April 20, the show revealed that it had recast...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fangoria#Vol
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Shares New Look at Rebecca With Special Art

Edens Zero's series creator is showing some major love to its main heroine, Rebecca Bluegarden, with a special new sketch! While many fans will likely recognize Hiro Mashima more for his previous works like Fairy Tail and Rave Master, the creator is currently making his way through a newer science fantasy series that has gone to much further lengths than ever seen in those prior works. Originally beginning with the full introduction to its main heroine, Rebecca, who wanted to become a popular internet celebrity, the series has since exploded into all kinds of space faring battles in the months and years since.
COMICS
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
realitytitbit.com

Jeopardy's one-person final starring Mattea Roach has fans stunned

Jeopardy’s latest episode, which aired on April 20, saw Mattea Roach heading for a one-person final round after fellow contestants Caitlin Hayes and Sarah McGrath’s scores didn’t add up to a high enough number. The announcement left many viewers stunned as several fans had never seen a...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NME

‘World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’ release date, rideable dragons and everything you need to know

Blizzard just announced the ninth expansion for World of Warcraft. It’s called World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and introduces a new race and class, new area as well as rideable dragon mounts. It’s quite the update, tweaking customisation while increasing the level cap. After the initial reveal, a ton of info was released. This detailed the new content that players can expect when the expansion launches.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

5 Addictive Anime Series to Watch While You Wait for More Attack on Titan

After nine years and nearly 90 episodes, the wildly popular anime Attack on Titan is wrapping up the second part of its final season, purportedly bringing Eren Yeager's epic story to a close. The finale, titled "The Dawn of Humanity," arrives on Crunchyroll and Hulu on April 3 in the United States, and on April 4 in Japan.
COMICS
The Ringer

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 4 Recap: What’s in the Sarcophagus?

The opening of the fourth episode of Moon Knight is concise: With the camera fixed on a dimly lit doorway within the Great Pyramid of Giza, Osiris’s avatar enters a room holding the ushabti of Khonshu in an almost ceremonial fashion, escorting the stone figurine containing the imprisoned moon god to its final resting place. The shot starts upside down, and the camera flips and pans, holding its gaze on mini Khonshu as Osiris’s avatar places him on a wall of other ushabtis, uniting Khonshu with the gods who were imprisoned before him. In the events that follow the quick, wordless introduction, Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Layla El-Faouly prove to be no match for Arthur Harrow and his abundant resources without Khonshu’s protection, and by the end of “The Tomb,” the world of Moon Knight is flipped upside down, too.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Sega officially announces Sonic Origins with June release date

After listings for the game started appearing in different markets around the world, Sega has officially announced the release date for Sonic Origins. Originally teased in May last year, this will be a remastered collection of classic Sonic the Hedgehog titles, with additional content included as part of the new collection.Origins will bring Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD to the current generation of gaming consoles and will include different modes such as infinite lives and optional missions to complete during each level.Sega revealed that the game will be released in June...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Invincible's Battle Beast Returns in Kirkman and Ottley's Skybound X Story (Exclusive)

Fans of the Invincible comic books and animated series are in for a treat. Image Comics and Skybound are releasing a new volume of the hit anthology series Skybound X featuring a Battle Beast story reuniting creators Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley. Skybound X #25 is embracing the "Images of Tomorrow" legacy by showcasing four all-new series, with Battle Beast a part of the celebration. The extra-length issue is delivering the first look at upcoming comic launches, highlighting the return of Battle Beast while also introducing fans and readers to newer characters from some of the biggest names in comics today.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy