You Can Read Vol. 1 Issue 59 Of FANGORIA Now!

The opening of the fourth episode of Moon Knight is concise: With the camera fixed on a dimly lit doorway within the Great Pyramid of Giza, Osiris’s avatar enters a room holding the ushabti of Khonshu in an almost ceremonial fashion, escorting the stone figurine containing the imprisoned moon god to its final resting place. The shot starts upside down, and the camera flips and pans, holding its gaze on mini Khonshu as Osiris’s avatar places him on a wall of other ushabtis, uniting Khonshu with the gods who were imprisoned before him. In the events that follow the quick, wordless introduction, Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Layla El-Faouly prove to be no match for Arthur Harrow and his abundant resources without Khonshu’s protection, and by the end of “The Tomb,” the world of Moon Knight is flipped upside down, too.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO