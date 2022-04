Before his girlfriend Rihanna gives birth to their first child, A$AP Rocky has birthed a new whisky brand: Mercer + Prince. Mercer + Prince is a blended Canadian whisky that's aged for four years in used American white oak barrels. Japanese mizunara oak is infused into the whiskey through the boise method, which imparts the rare oak's flavor without the whiskey having to spend time in the barrel. The brand name comes from Rocky's favorite cross streets in New York City, which is also the rapper's hometown. The most interesting aspect of the new whisky is its bottle, which includes two square glasses that are attached to either side of the bottle.

