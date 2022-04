AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites now have a new venue to catch music superstars and watch the Texas Longhorns basketball teams play. The Moody Center officially opens this week. The 15,000-seat venue will debut to the public on Wednesday, April 20, and Thursday, April 21, with its first concerts from John Mayer. Moody Center's official grand opening is slated for Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 20, when George Strait, Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band will take the stage for two nights of sold-out shows.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO