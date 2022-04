Name a spring sport and somebody on the Central Texas high school landscape is playing it in meaningful competition this week. But football, of course, is ever present. Schools in classes 5A and 6A are eligible to hold spring practice in full pads. Here in McLennan County, one school has started, one school is getting ready to start and one school is making a strategic change to its spring routine.

WACO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO